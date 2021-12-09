A couple months ago I stepped on the scales at the doctor’s office and, much to my chagrin, I tipped the scales at over 240. I insisted I couldn’t really weigh THAT much; I was wearing very heavy clothing and still had my phone in my pocket, plus some loose change — and my socks were thick.
Still, deep down I knew I was too large. I didn’t need a scale or doctor to tell me that — although the scale did confirm it.
At first, it seemed like I instantly ballooned up from my ideal judo / tennis / softball weight of 175. After thinking about it for a bit, I realized it was gradual based on three changes in my life:
• Being a parent and thus not having time to spend hours a day playing sports or working out.
• Becoming a freelance writer and working from home. That allowed me to stay home with our son, but it also gave me constant access to food as my office was next to our kitchen.
• Finally, as we age our metabolism does slow down. I could no longer be a “see-it-then-eat-it” person.
I looked at doing a few diets like Atkins and Keto, but they all involve eating foods I don’t normally like. I decided I put on this weight slowly, over time; therefore. it would be best for me to lose this weight over time by modifying my habits, especially when it comes to intake of foods.
Quite frankly, when it comes to weight loss for an average person such as me, controlling input is much more important than burning calories. Oh, don’t get me wrong, burning calories is important, but for most people they need to eat less to lose more.
I’m now on this simple weight-loss, lifestyle-change program:
1) I weigh myself every morning. This helps keep me on track.
2) I only eat three meals and three snacks a day. I also limit my sweets. I have a giant sweet tooth, which I used to satiate with cookies and cakes. I never could eat just one. I now only eat a cookie or slice of cake on a cheat day (a holiday or Sunday). For my snacks, I try to eat cucumbers, celery, and nuts. I also limit my white foods — rice and potatoes and bread — to a couple times a week. The bread thing is hard, as over the Covid-19 pandemic Olga learned to make great sourdough bread.
3) Make sure I have at least 30 minutes of movement a day where I get my heart rate at least 30 beats above my resting heart rate of 59. I do this with pickleball, VR sports, riding the bike, or exercises.
4) I do tai chi daily and lift weights every other day for flexibility and strength.
5) I drink as much water as I can — although, I admit, I supplement with iced tea.
I also use one positive psychology technique: I treat myself like I would a good friend. If I slip, I don’t berate myself. I just remind myself of the benefits of eating better.
I’ve been doing this for a month now. I’m down 10 pounds. I believe it’s very maintainable. My final takeaway is this: If you want to lose weight and have been having trouble, just say, “Heck, if that John Z. guy can do it, so can I.”