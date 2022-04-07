OK, we’re now a couple of weeks into spring, yet spring still hasn’t quite sprung here in the Finger Lakes. Yeah, it peaked out and gave us a few samples, like Saturday when we played pickleball outside! We had sunshine and could hang without a coat. But, by Saturday night, it was cold enough to make my wife say, “Man, I’m sick of winter … ” To try to cheer her up, I asked Alexa, “Alexa what’s the weather for this week?”
Alexa told us to expect 50s and good chances of rain, and not to expect to see a lot of sun. Not optimal spring weather, except for our dog, who loves the rain and wet. For her, having the wet dog smell is an honor. She also seems very confused that her humans don’t love the smell or hanging out in the rain with her.
But yes, life in the Finger Lakes means we’ll have those April showers after showers to bring May flowers. Hopefully, by May, we’ll all get to see more of that big yellow orb in the sky.
This is supposed to be a positive column, though, so here we go. Cold and wet weather builds character. At least that’s what I tell myself. Plus, walking in this cold weather is like free CoolSculpting. They do say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so our not-so-nice weather really makes us appreciate the good weather when it finally does get here!
Plus, the weather here does make our homes more affordable. I know I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating as affordable housing is so important to happiness. When we moved back to Geneva, our home here cost us $30K less than our similar home in Fresno, Calif. (of course, our taxes were about the same, but this is a positive column, so I won’t go into that). Living here means all the necessities you need are pretty much 10 minutes away at most, which cuts down on stress. If you long for big-city excitement, we are but an hour away from Syracuse and Rochester, two from Buffalo, three from Toronto, and less than six from NYC.
Also, this is the Finger Lakes area! The lakes themselves are beautiful. Even if you don’t boat or fish, or do water sports, they still are a nice place to hang out, go for a walk or jog, bird-watch, fly a kite, or whatever. Plus, you get to bond with your fellow humans. And, while we certainly have our differences of opinions, for the most part we treat each other with respect.
The Finger Lakes are loaded with wineries; a new one or two seems to spring up each month. Wine in moderation can be good for happiness and health.
We’ve also seen a growth in barbecue restaurants: The Rusty Pig, FLX BBQ, La Parrilla BBQ, and Smokin’ Pete’s, to name ones I’ve eaten at recently (also, FLX Fry Bird has had delicious brisket at times). We’re becoming the Austin, Texas, of the north, just without all the electric scooters and nice weather. Mix the barbecue joints in with the other fine restaurants around here and we really are a great place to eat, drink and be merry.