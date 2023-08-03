Every once in a while, I like to have a column where I just list how often I’ve been wrong over the last few days. I find it quite cathartic and refreshing on many levels.
Some of the benefits from actually admitting you are wrong (which isn’t always easy to do) include: shows you are willing to take responsibility for your own actions; allows you to be more open-minded, especially when it comes to accepting new information; and admitting you’re wrong to a person strengthens that relationship, can reduce stress, and can increase empathy and understanding. Yes, that may be the longest sentence I have ever written, but admitting you’re wrong does a lot of good things for you and those around you.
Last week, our niece Natalia was here with her son (our great nephew) Felipe. Felipe was playing the new Zelda game “Tears of the Kingdom.” It’s an amazing and beautiful game. It’s a game I bought … but I shouldn’t have. I bought this game more out of habit, as I have loved the Zelda games since I played the first one way back in 1986. But let’s just put it this way: Watching Felipe play that game (and beat it) showed me I don’t have the patience or the hand-eye now to play that game — at least not to beat it. The last fight alone took around 40 minutes (with cut scenes and all).
But this is a double wrong, actually. As he played the game, Felipe loved to listen to music from our Amazon Echo. One of the songs started to play, and I said, “Wow, a classic, ‘Owner of a Lonely Heart’ by Yes.” Actually, the song was “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie.
Ouch. So yes, I was wrong.
Natalia also celebrated her birthday while they were with us. My wife Olga made a very excellent birthday cake. Then, over the course of the week, I proceeded to eat a good portion of the cake. I did a Dagwood. I would wake up in the middle of the night, think, “Oh, I am hungry,” and then I would go eat a piece of cake. This was WRONG on so many levels.
First off, eating at night is not conducive to sleep or, for that matter, good health. Second, I ate too much of that cake. Man, I’m really sorry about that. I am going to try to improve my will power now as I begin my quest to lose weight by simply eating less.
I also learned that I was wrong when I wrote Geneva doesn’t have a flag. I’ve been corrected by a couple of readers. Thank you. To the city of Geneva, we really need to make that flag better known. Please.
When this baseball season started, I thought the New York Mets were going to have a really good year. As a Mets fan, I forget that cardinal rule of being a Mets fan: “Never assume success.” Sure, the Mets spent a lot of money in the offseason, but spending money doesn’t equate to success.
The Mets are having a “down year.” Yesterday (I’m writing this on Sunday), they started to sell off with the goal of getting younger. So, not only was I wrong about the Mets, but team owner Steve Cohen (the richest owner in baseball) also kind of admitted he was wrong by initiating the sell-off.
This will be a good thing in the long run. Hopefully, I’m not wrong about that!