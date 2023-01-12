I’ve often said sports are the ultimate reality show (disclosure: I did not make this phrase up, but I totally agree with it). Let’s look at what happened to the Buffalo Bills over the last two weeks.
I felt really excited about the Bills vs. Bengals football game a week ago Monday night. It had been a hectic holiday season: family for Christmas, a surprise road trip to Philadelphia, and an impromptu New Year’s Eve party for 15 people and a dog. That Monday, I just wanted to sit down and watch the game. If the Bills won they would pretty much clinch at least the second spot in the AFC playoffs. Then, if they won the following Sunday, the Bills would clinch home field throughout the playoffs. That would be huge. The Bills could have multiple playoff games in Buffalo. There could even be an AFC title game in Buffalo. What a boon that would be.
And boy, after the year Buffalo had — a mass shooting and two storms of the century — the team and the town needed a shot in the arm.
Instead, the team, town — everybody — got a shock to their systems.
A little over six minutes into the game, the Bengals had the ball and led 7-3. Buffalo’s young starting safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle. He stood up after the tackle, then collapsed. It became immediately clear that this was not a standard injury.
Medical staff from both teams rushed onto the field. They worked on Damar with players from both teams watching in horror, many of them on their knees and crying. They must have felt they had just watched a young man die on the field.
Damar’s heart had stopped. He had to be given CPR, then defibrillated on the field. He also needed to be resuscitated once more on the way to the hospital. It was perhaps the most stunning moment of grief I’ve ever seen on live TV.
The Bills were certainly shaken to their core, as were the Bengals.
I’ve talked to a couple of NFL players, and I know they are super-competitive people, but in this case the competition went out the window and everybody became very cooperative. The Bengals players made it clear to the Bills by saying, “We’ll do whatever you guys want to do.” Even the NFL officials made the right decision to delay the game and then cancel it.
All the attention was focused on Damar and his health. Things looked bad. He was in critical condition, not breathing on his own. Not much information was released over the next couple of days as the world sent positive thoughts and prayers to Damar and his family.
By Friday, Hamlin was off the respirator, and his first words to the doctor were, “Did we win?” Like I said, NFL players are competitive. Damar even Zoomed with his teammates before their game on Sunday.
He appears to be making a remarkable recovery. Fingers crossed. Like a storybook for the Bills, the first game back after Damar’s injury, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Bills won the game and clinched the No. 2 playoff spot — which means there will be playoff football in Buffalo again.
With a little help from other teams, the Bills could even play the AFC championship game in Buffalo.
I love fiction — heck, I write a lot of fiction — but sports can certainly be at least as entertaining and uplifting.
(By the way, Damar’s charity is now selling a “Did we win?” T-shirt. All money from the sales go to charity. Visit https://didwewin.shop).