As September approaches, the whirlwind, three-month stretch of summer has left us wondering where the time went. Although the official start of fall is still a few weeks away, upstate New York experiences a swift transition to autumn.
On the bright side, this marks the start of football season, accompanied by the anticipation of fall baseball playoffs, including the World Series. Sadly, for a devoted Mets fan like myself, the prospect of the team making it to the World Series or even the playoffs is not a realistic one.
My allegiance to the Mets dates back to 1968, a span during which they’ve won just two World Series titles and played in two additional Fall Classics. The Yankees, in contrast, have secured seven championships during this period. The Yankees’ four championships in five seasons at the turn of the century underscore the Mets’ comparatively modest achievements. Nonetheless, certain teams, such as the Padres, Rockies, Brewers, Mariners, Rays, and Rangers, have never claimed a World Series victory, although that could potentially change this year.
This season brimmed with optimism for the Mets, as is customary for most teams. The Mets boasted a well-funded owner who spared no expense, resulting in a seemingly solid roster on paper. Yet, the unpredictability of the game became evident as the season progressed. Like they say, “You play the games on the field, not on paper.” By August, it was clear that the Mets were unlikely to make significant strides. Consequently, the management opted to exchange seasoned players for promising prospects.
This decision initially stung, like the time I was hit by a bad bouncing ball between the legs while not wearing protective gear. Once the discomfort subsided, I realized the situation wasn’t as bad as it seemed. As for the bad bounce, I learned to never assume a good bounce. As for the season, with the pressure lifted, I now approach Mets games with a lighthearted outlook, intrigued by the inventive ways they find to lose. The acquisition of promising prospects, coupled with an owner with a large checkbook, leaves me optimistic for a brighter season ahead.
Shifting gears, my attention turns to my favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills. My affiliation with the Bills dates back to 1970, a period during which they’ve made the playoffs 17 times, including the past four years. Their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93 left an indelible mark, despite the losses. Since then, the Bills have not made it to the Super Bowl, yet hope remains resilient. Bolstered by standout quarterback Josh Allen, who ranks among the NFL’s top signal-callers, the Bills also look very strong on paper. The modern NFL heavily emphasizes quarterbacks, giving the Bills an edge. They’re favored to win their division.
However, as the Mets showed, games get played on the field, not paper. The Bills are in a really competitive division, with the Jets now having a future Hall of Famer at QB, the Dolphins showcasing remarkable talent, and the always tricky Patriots led by a legendary coach. Furthermore, reaching the Super Bowl means the Bills will most likely have to beat one or both elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow to get there, something they have failed to do in the playoffs the last few years.
The path to the Bills’ first Super Bowl appearance in nearly three decades is lined with lots of potential potholes. While I hope the Bills finally return to the Super Bowl, my focus will be enjoying the football season. By enjoying the journey of your team, even in victory or defeat, you are pretty much guaranteed to have a good season.