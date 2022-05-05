Last weekend we took a road trip to Boston to pick up Olga’s sister and brother in-law from a dental convention. It was a great weekend for a drive, the sky and roads both being clear. Of course, during the drive my mind wandered and came up with various questions that I will share (mostly because this weekend and week is so crazy I forgot I needed to write a column until just now).
I wonder why people become dentists? My sister in-law is an expert on facial pain. I asked her if that meant she was good at creating pain. She assured me it does not. Phew. The interesting thing was, despite being a dentist and constantly putting her hands in people’s mouths, she didn’t want to pick up our dog’s ball because it was “gross.”
Go figure. I guess we’re all different.
We noticed these teepee structures near Turning Stone. I thought: What the heck are those? Only the frame was there, yet we knew they were tee-pees — but had no idea why somebody would put up teepees by the Thruway. Luckily, these days we have google in our pockets, and a quick search revealed that at night they become full teepees and are lit up as decorations. The pictures look quite awesome.
Another question: Should we listen to the news or music? There’s a lot going on in the world right now. A war in Europe, covid refuses to go away, somebody is always shooting somebody else. But you know what? I can’t do anything about any of those things, and listening to the news can work against happiness. So, we went with ’70s and ’80s music with some Hits 1 mixed in. I still have the song “Bam Bam” stuck in my head.
While in Boston we saw a lot of Teslas. I started thinking, would it be smart for us to have an electric car? I discussed this with Olga. For us, getting a full electric car just doesn’t make sense, not to mention that the Teslas we might be willing to pay for don’t really have room for a dog. Daisy would not approve. We figure we’d be much better off with a hybrid; it gives us more options.
We have two years until we really must decide. It’s good to have time and choices.
Finally, I noticed a lot of people doing a lot of really bad driving. One driver, in particular, stood out. They decided to pass us on the right while we were in the left lane, stuck behind a slow driver who didn’t want to accelerate past a double truck in the right lane. The result being the driver passing us on the right now totally boxed himself and us in.
My initial thought was, why the heck would you do that? What the heck (I did not use the work heck) do you gain? But then I took a deep breath and remembered that the only person any of us can control is ourselves. Just as there is no use worrying about spilled milk, there is no use contemplating why other people do the things they do. Just take a deep breath and roll with it.
The nice thing about travel is you get time to think about the interesting and not so interesting parts of life.