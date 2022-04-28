Well, we’ve had an interesting week.
Last weekend, for Catholic Easter, Olga’s brother and sister-in-law were visiting. Saturday, we went to Eastview Mall for shopping and dining. Our son joined us from Buffalo.
I’ve been feeling good about covid lately. The transmissions were down and the medical community has gotten pretty adept at treating cases. I haven’t worn my mask for weeks now. Still, I decided to get a second booster because when it comes to things I know little about (which is most things), I tend to listen to what most experts say.
Two days after seeing our son, I got a text from him: just tested positive for covid.
We gave our son the standard advice: Rest, drink fluids, Tylenol for the pain, let your doctor know. Olga and I tested and isolated for five days. Each day the test was negative. These were the same tests we gave our son to use, and he said when he tested the positive result came back immediately, with a dark black line.
I feel confident I’m still covid free. I like to think the booster helped. This new variant is a contagious one. I’m grateful that our son only had mild symptoms and today tested negative. I’m also grateful we got boosted. Hope everybody stays safe.
There is still a war going on in the Ukraine, and it’s hard to ever be positive about a war. All wars are senseless, this one being no exception. I’m working with a book/app company in the Ukraine. They have stayed open and functioning throughout the war. I give them a lot of credit for hanging in there.
Before the war, the Ukraine publishing industry was booming. My friends are determined to keep it that way. In fact, the people of Ukraine have faced this war with strength and determination. It’s amazing how adaptive we humans can be. I’m grateful to being able to interact with these people in real time to know they are all right.
On a lighter note, as I write this, I’m resting from a long day of enjoying the first real spring day of the season. The thermometer broke 80, and I broke out the shorts for pickleball. I’m not a religious guy, but I like to think the weather today was so good because it was Greek Orthodox Easter. As my Aunt Barb would say before Parkinson’s dementia took hold, “Today was the real Easter.” I’m grateful the good folks at Living Center North are taking such good care of her.
Finally, the city of Geneva turned 125 this month. Since I’m turning 65 this year, that means I’ve been a part of Geneva on and off for over half of its existence. My first family members came to Geneva in 1917 (they were barbers).
As I’ve stated before, Geneva really is a nice place to grow up, live and to raise a family. Is it perfect? Well, no, no place is. Is the construction a pain in the butt? Well, yes, but we just need to be patient and hope that the gain is worth the pain. All in all, with the beautiful lake, the predominantly friendly people, the fine dining and wine, and the many activities, I’m grateful to live in Geneva.