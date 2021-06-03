Last week was quite the week. By quite the week I mean I was like a living Murphy’s Law. Okay, that might be a bit of a “drama king” statement. The week wasn’t that bad, although some less-than-positive things happened.
First, I love playing pickleball. It’s fun and good exercise. When you are a senior player, you’re supposed to remember to warm up. I did my tai chi forms. Those forms help but really don’t loosen up a lot of my lower body. Long story short, Olga and I are playing who I’ll call “the kids.” Lunging for a shot, I stepped funny. And when I say “funny,” there was nothing funny about it. I pulled a glute, but I kept playing. I took a couple days off from playing. We had grad students over to the house to celebrate graduation. I got excited and went out and played again ... once again without properly stretching. I pulled the glute again. I’ll now be observing pickleball for at least the next week. I decided to make something positive out of this. Therefore, from now on before I play, I’m going to be a good older player and really loosen up.
Second, I got the Shingles vaccine. It made my arm sore for like three days. Truthfully, I’m being a whiner here. It only ached a bit. But the combination of having a sore glute and sore arm wasn’t pleasant. Taking the good out of this really wasn’t hard. Shingles is bad, the vaccine will protect me. Having a little pain might be annoying (though probably not as annoying as my whining) and the little pain makes me appreciate my health a lot more. I did my blood work this week and for an older guy, I’m actually doing well.
Third and most difficult to be positive about: work rejection. I’ve been a writer for a LONG time. Therefore, I’ve gotten a LOT of rejections. It’s part of the gig, even Stephen King and JK Rollings have gotten rejections. Last week I got a couple of rejections that surprised me (Though they really shouldn’t have.) The first came on a new comic panel I’m doing with a talented cartoonist from Portugal. It had great art, funny gags (though I am biased) and topics that make great shareable memes: pets, social media, pop culture. The syndicate passed on it. Piling on the rejections, I thought I had a deal with a very popular YouTube site to write fun videos for them. I had talked to them a couple of times. They had sent me an NDA and took all of my contact information. But they apparently changed their minds. Which really was their prerogative. Still, it stung. Once again this was on me. I always tell other writers never count on the job until after the check clears.
You’re probably thinking: “Okay, dude, then what’s the good that came out of these rejections?” Valid question. My answer, I’m lucky enough to have the type of job where I could stay home and work in my sweats even before the pandemic. Plus, over the course of my career I’ve had a few more sales than rejections. I’ve learned to take something positive away from each rejection and then just keep writing and submitting away. The secret to success and happiness is finding a job you love and then putting in the “work!”