I like to write about gratitude about every six months. As Dr. David Steindi-Rast says, “It’s not happiness that makes us grateful. It’s gratefulness that makes us happy. After all, gratitude and expressing gratitude are two of the basic tenets of happiness.”
So, here I go again …
I’m still grateful to my family, starting with my parents. Yeah, they weren’t perfect, but nobody is. We must remember, “to err is human … ” Even when they gave me bad advice, like “take French.” They always meant well.
Also I’m grateful to my sister, as I would have been even more spoiled if I was an only child. Yeah, my first years were great. Yeah, I wanted a dog or a brother, but life doesn’t always give you what you want. It teaches you to adapt and be flexible. Plus, now she often asks me for health advice, which helps me gain experience in my happiness and health coaching.
I’m beyond grateful to my wife and son for their support, encouragement, honesty — and dealing with all my little flaws that make me oh so human. I tell everybody the secret to being a moderately successful writer is to have a spouse or a significant other who has a real job. And wow, that’s way true.
Our dog, Daisy, also gets kudos and thanks for making me play with her outside even when I didn’t think I wanted to. Plus, her cuteness gets me a bunch of extra views on my Dadtoons Facebook page. My nieces and nephews, of the regular and great- variety, also get kudos for bringing me joy and keeping me in line.
To all my friends old and new, big and small, Republican and Democrat and undecided: You make my life fun and interesting and a learning experience.
Since I made a lot of my current friends playing softball, pickleball, tennis and martial arts, I’m grateful for sports. Besides helping me be social, sports also help me stay strong(ish) and keep me in shape(ish). Plus, running around hitting balls and punching bags is a great release.
I’ve also added ping-pong and VR to my repertoire. Ping-pong is one of the few games that’s more of a workout in doubles than singles because you need to alternate with your partner. The speed of ping-pong allows me to react instead of think. Which I need. VR lets me box without taking hits to the head and exercise by moving around in the dead of winter.
Speaking of winter, I’m grateful that we had such a mild winter. By the way, mild is relative, as we have a niece from Costa Rica staying with us this winter. For her this has been the coldest weather of her life. Staying with weather, I’m grateful spring is here along with the warmer weather and longer days. Spring also means baseball is back!
I’m grateful that my favorite baseball team, the New York Mets, has an owner who is rich and not afraid to spend that money. Quite frankly, there are no poor owners in MLB. They are all billionaires, but the Mets owner is a billionaire who spends his money on the team. He’s giving us fans what we want.
I’m so happy the Mets also have their Triple-A team in Syracuse, and they’ve used some of that owner money to fix up the stadium. Going to a game is a great family and friends outing, and on weekends they have fireworks. For what it’s worth, I highly recommend it.