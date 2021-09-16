My mother and a couple of my teachers always used to say, “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.”
As a kid with a sarcastic side, I found this hard to do especially when I reached college age. I had a habit of speaking my mind — for better or for worse. We’ll call this the “twit stage” and it lasted from the age of 18 until about 30.
A list of some of the jerky things I said:
After talking to a cute girl in the student union for a while, the girl’s friend (who clearly wanted to get rid of me) said, “Aren’t those books you are carrying getting heavy?” I said, “Nah, they are the same weight as when I first got here.” (I admit I’m still proud of that one.)
When a professor forgot what he was going to say in class I snickered, “Too many drugs in the ‘60s.”
When the Australian national men’s basketball team came to campus, they asked me, “Hey mate, where can we find birds?” I knew they meant women but I said, “In the sky and trees ... bring binoculars.”
To be clear I was kind of proud of these replies. They weren’t helpful but they weren’t mean. Yet after college I got a bit cocky and made a few mean statements.
A girl on my softball team asked, “Why can’t I play more?” I replied, “Because you aren’t very good.” Ouch, I regret that now.
When I aged a bit and became a computer consultant, I would tell people. “Well, that’s pretty stupid.” Not exactly the helpful consultant.
Note these are just ones I remember. I’m sure there were more.
After marrying and maturing I reigned that side of me in. When talking to people I would try to offer a kind word and look for common ground. Then the internet arrived. And, oh my, sometimes the stupid would be so overwhelming it would hurt my brain. At first, I thought it was my duty to respond to any perceived stupid comment with a witty putdown or a snappy retort. The internet makes being rude and mean easy; you are incognito and not in the same room with the person. You can’t see or react to their face. Therefore, there is very little empathy on the web. While I tried to never actively insult anyone, I made it my mission to show people the error of their ways.
Then I started taking positive psychology and happiness courses. I learned a very simple rule of human nature: Over the internet nobody ever convinces anybody that they are wrong. In fact, if you show the person you are arguing with evidence to disprove their point, they will likely just dig in more. So now I just do what my mom and a bunch of professors have advised. If I see something I don’t agree with instead of saying, “OMG U FOOLISH FOOL!” I either ignore or respond with a variation of, “That’s an interesting point!” I leave it at that. I take a few deep breaths then turn my attention to something new.
I’ve got to say I feel way more satisfied doing that then I ever did making my point.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.