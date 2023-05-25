I thought I’d keep it simple and to the point this week. Here are some tips for happiness.
To me, a good life is a happy life. The trick is that lots of time happiness doesn’t come easily, although by just doing a few little things you can increase your happiness.
Practice gratitude: Take time each day to reflect on the things you are grateful for in your life. For me, it’s my family, friends, and my writing. Note: I count the dog as part of the family. I’m more grateful for my wife and son, but the dog keeps me on my toes and taught me how to throw Frisbees.
Seek out positive relationships: Surround yourself with supportive and uplifting people who make you happy. Life has enough downers or negative people, so avoid them. Seek out people who bring you up and you enjoy being with.
Take care of your health: Exercise at least a few times a week, eat nourishing foods, and get enough sleep. Exercise is good for your mind and body. Even a nice walk can do wonders. I consider pickleball to be good social exercise. Yoga and tai chi are great stretches and can be calming. If your doctor approves, doing some weight-bearing exercise can do wonders. Doesn’t have to be heavy. For most people, enough sleep is eight hours a day. Your results may vary.
Find purpose and meaning: Identify activities or goals that give you a sense of purpose and align them with your actions. With a bit of pondering, you can usually identify the things in your life that give you purpose. Think about what makes you feel good about you.
Practice mindfulness: Be fully present in the moment and pay attention to your thoughts and emotions without judgment. In today’s always-buzzing and beeping world, this is a tricky one. Like I always say, “My calm can be very chaotic.” But with work and concentration, you can get better and better at staying in the moment. Don’t worry about things in the past; the past is over, so learn from it and move on. The future is, well, the future. Just stay present as much as possible. Remember to breathe!
Engage in acts of kindness: Doing good deeds for others not only benefits them, but also brings you happiness. It’s amazing how happy doing a good deed for somebody else makes you feel.
Once, I paid for the person in front of me in a fast-food line at the airport. It made their day — and mine.
Pursue growth: Set goals, learn new skills, and challenge yourself to grow and develop. They say, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks … ” But since we’re people, we can almost always learn new things.
I try to learn at least one new thing a day. Today I learned monk fruit is a thing and it’s not just for monks.
Don’t compare yourself to others: Focus on your own journey and celebrate your progress and accomplishments. This is why social media is so bad. It makes you see a snapshot of a person’s life and, most likely, they only post the good stuff. Remember, when you see somebody having a great time on social media this is just a moment in their day.
You too have great moments. The only person you can control is you. So don’t worry about what others are doing. Just be your best you.