It’s been said “humans are programmed to survive, not to be happy.” Hence, we have to work a bit to be happy. So here are some suggestions.
We’ll start with a do that is easy to do. Get some exercise. It will make you feel better physically and increase your happiness. Exercise can release endorphins that improve our moods. The exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or even intense. It doesn’t even have to be for a long time. Pretty much 20 minutes a day has shown to be helpful for both happiness and health.
Newer studies show the 20 minutes doesn’t even have to be consecutive. Just find something you enjoy doing and do it. Go for a walk; the lake is beautiful this time of year. Other suggestions are playing ping-pong or pickleball. You can also try yoga or tai chi. Lifting weights, even light ones, can have a lot of benefits. Just find something you like and, to quote a shoe company, “Just Do It.” Note: If you haven’t exercised in a while, check with your doctor first.
Avoid, or at least really cut down, on social media. I know I’ve harped on this before, but it can’t be stressed enough. Most times, social media is anything but social. Social media can amplify the worst of us by letting us live in an echo chamber of our own thoughts. On the flip side, social media can also make us feel bad about ourselves as we look at other people on social media and think, “Dang, they are way cooler than I am.” They aren’t. They are just showing you themselves at their best in a brief snapshot of time.
Trust me on this: Most of us are average at most things. Think about it. How many times have you left social media feeling better than when you started? If you answer “a lot,” then more power to you … and keep doing it. If you can’t think of a lot of times social media made you feel better, then don’t keep banging your head on that virtual wall.
Avoid, or at least cut down, on the news. They say “no news is good news,” and that’s really a good thing for happiness. When was the last time you watched the news and said, “Yep, that really makes me happy.” Sure, there are occasionally good news items, but they don’t come that often.
I still remember that evening in July of 1969 when I stayed up with Dad to watch Neil Armstrong walking on the moon. It was really a big darn step for mankind (by the way, the Mets also won the World Series that year). But moon trips haven’t happened in a long time, although we may be getting another moon landing in 2025 and maybe even a Mars landing in 2033.
Oh, the Mars Rovers were fun, but, quite frankly, most of the news we hear is not good news, as good news doesn’t sell. Trust me, reducing the amount of national news you digest during the day will make your day go smoother.
We’ll end with another do. Remember, most of the time you are in control of your thoughts and how you react to a given situation. Try to stay positive and upbeat. Even a simple smile can make you feel better.
Give it a try. Smile. See, you feel better. Right?
Being happy is like any other skill. The more you work at it, the better at it you will get.