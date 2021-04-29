There’s a saying: Sing like nobody is watching.
First off, I’ve got to say: I am a terrible singer. When I do sing (without thinking) my family and dog always asks me to “Please, stop.” (Usually, they leave out the word please.) Yes, I have a terrible voice. I distinctly remember fifth grade when I was the only kid in my class not to make the chorus. I got to hang out with my fifth-grade teacher (Mrs. Brace, I believe) while the rest of my class got to go sing. Yay, me! Now that I think about it this probably wasn’t so good for my ego. But I did get to help clean the classroom. Once again, yay, me ...
Truthfully, I just accepted I’m not a good singer and so what? I could get by just fine without singing. Which quite frankly I did. But then in one of my happiness coaching courses we had an assignment: Sing a song out loud and record it and make it public by posting it on the class forum.
As often is the case with these types of assignments, my first thought was: “Nope, not going to do that. I’m a writer, the other JZ is the singer.” An hour or two passed, and I figured: “Hey, I’m a writer. I’ll write a cute little song and record it and share it with the class.” (I admit I might have given into peer pressure some, but at times peer pressure can be useful.) I wrote and “sang” a song that went something like this:
I’m wrap master JZ,
Not the famous one hee hee ...
As you can see!
I’m here to sing for you and me …
My voice is bad as can be …
But hopefully it will bring you some glee!
There was another verse (or two) but really, it didn’t get any better. The weird thing is singing it to the camera made me feel better. Then, seeing the positive reactions of my fellow happiness coaches, I noticed they somehow enjoyed it. This made me feel even better.
I figured there had to be some research on the positive effects of singing and there was, a fair amount actually. I’ll just summarize. One study from the University of Melbourne used MRI scans to look at volunteers’ brains as they sang. According to the study lead author Sarah Wilson, “There is a singing network in the brain [which is] quite broadly distributed. When we speak, the hemisphere of the brain dealing with language lights up, as we might expect. When we sing, however, both sides of the brain light up.”
Another 2017 study looked for the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in people’s saliva after they sang. The study found people who sang in a comfortable environment lowered their cortisol levels. This translates to they felt less stress and more relaxed. When you are less stressed and relaxed you feel better. Interesting enough this only worked if the singer was in a place they felt relaxed. Apparently when under pressure singing doesn’t lower stress. So singing during tests or trips to the dentist probably won’t help.
Other studies show that singing releases endorphins, which are our brains’ “happy” chemicals. The data seems to suggest that singing in a group makes a person even happier than singing alone. This makes sense as not only do you get the enjoyment from singing itself but you also get the bonding lift from being part of a group. Hmmm, that could be another topic for another day.
In conclusion: Singing (even bad singing) can be good for your happiness!