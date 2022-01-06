I thought I’d start the year off with something light, positive and fun. Since people are always asking “What do you think of this show?” I figured I’d share some fun viewing reviews.
“Hawkeye” (Disney+): I must admit I never really appreciated Hawkeye as part of the Avengers. He always seemed like a poor man’s Green Arrow. But wow, on his own, teamed with a young protégé, the series was a fun bubblegum for the brain and a surprisingly warm holiday story. Five arrows.
“The Expanse” (Amazon): “The Expanse” has been on for five seasons and it’s a slow, complicated burn. It’s been one of the best reviewed sci-fi shows of the last 10 years. The plot is, well, complicated: A few hundred years in the future Earth has an uneasy peace with Mars and the “Belt,” a bunch of independent mining colonies. There are aliens around … sort of. Humans also have found a gateway to new a part of the galaxy. Like I said, it’s complicated and takes a while for the story to play out, but once it does, wow. Well worth the time. Five planets.
“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+): OK, this one just started. The Star Wars character bounty hunter Boba Fett, who somehow has become a legend despite having only like four lines in the movies, is taking over Jabba’s criminal empire, but he wants to do it with respect, not fear. Only one episode in and no baby yoda, but it looks like it will be fun. Four light sabers up.
“Foundation” (Apple+): Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” book series looks many thousands of years into the future. Humans have expanded throughout the galaxy. The problem is they are ruled by a series of emperor clones, and the greatest mathematician in the galaxy has figured out this is all coming to an end. This end will enter a period of darkness that will last thousands of years, but they can reduce the time to a mere thousand years if they create a depository of human knowledge. This is a story that spans hundreds of years and will eventually span thousands. While the original books were interesting reads, this is a modernized and much-improved version. It also looks awesome. Outside of “Ted Lasso,” this is the best thing on Apple+ — at least in my humble opinion. Four brains.
“Star Trek Discovery Season 4” (Paramount+): Paramount is becoming the Trek network, which I think is a good thing. “Discovery” started out as a prequel to the original “Star Trek,” which was a little weird since everything looked so much newer. In season 3 the crew of the Discovery jumped 1,000 years into the future, where they found the Federation greatly reduced. In season 4 the Discovery is helping rebuild the federation to its former glory. I must say “Discovery” seems to get better each season as the show builds its own Trek identity. Four stars.
“Cobra Kai Season 4” (Netflix): The sequel series to the “Karate Kid” movies. It was the sequel series nobody knew they needed. It’s campy and corny. It’s ridiculous, with martial art battles breaking out all over. Watching it always makes me want to do tai chi, which is a good thing. In this season, Daniel and Johnny, longtime enemies, team up against the evil Kreese. It should be terrible, but it turns out to be campy fun that proves what “How I Met Your Mother” always said, “Johnny was the true hero in the karate kid movies.” Four fists.