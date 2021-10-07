I’m a positive guy, hence the reason I write this column. But even I have “down times.” After all, there is nothing wrong being down now and then. In fact, it’s very human. I believe that most of the time we can feel what we choose to feel, and sometimes we choose to feel down; often that’s an appropriate feeling for the situation.
These last few weeks a few negative things happened, starting with something minor: Once again the Mets failed to make the playoffs. In fact, they became the first team EVER to spend 104-plus days in first place, yet end the season with a losing record. That’s so Mets.
Getting more serious, I had a run of bad luck on new writing gigs, and my royalties were down.
Also, a lot of people I knew and greatly respected died last month. I lost a friend from pickleball and a friend from back when I worked in an office. Both these gentlemen were only in their early 70s and “salt of the Earth” kind of men. I feel for their families. I also lost a friend and an acquaintance to Covid bringing the count of people I know who have died from the virus to seven. Getting even closer to home my 90-year-old aunt in a nursing home tested positive for Covid last week. While in this case positive is not good, I finally decided to look at these events as positively as possible.
As for the Mets, I still got to enjoy some good times this season. Mostly watching Jacob deGrom pitch.
As for the downswing in income last month, I have a job where I could sit at home and work in my sweats or whatever before the pandemic. I’m lucky there.
As for the friends lost, that is hard, especially on their families. But I’m going to choose to focus on the good moments and appreciate the times we had together. I’m pretty sure they would have wanted it that way.
Now for my aunt with Covid. The good news is she has been asymptomatic. She’s not out of the woods, but she was vaccinated almost as soon as the vaccine became available. A study from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living credited “initial vaccine allocations” in reducing the death rates by 90%. I give credit to the Trump administration for cutting the red tape needed to bring a vaccine to market. Between that, the global science communities’ fast sequencing of this virus and the rapid communication between labs, the vaccine really was developed at Warp Speed, as Trump dubbed the operation. While these mRNA vaccines have been studied for the past couple of decades, getting them from the lab into arms in under two years is impressive.
Being a sci-fi writer I generally trust the science especially when the vast majority of the scientific/medical community agrees on something. After all, I don’t have access to a lab or data, nor for that matter do I have more than a rudimentary knowledge of molecular biology and virology. Historically, vaccines have been safe and effective against smallpox, polio, whooping cough, rabies, tetanus, diphtheria. I’m grateful that we have experts in all sorts of fields I know nothing or very little about.
Also on the optimistic side: Molnupiravir, an anti-viral that can be taken orally, has shown to reduce deaths from Covid by 50%. This could be a game changer.