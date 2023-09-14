I’m writing this right after the Buffalo Bills’ 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets.
First off, I gotta say, “Ouch!”
This was a game that came with great anticipation. The Bills have won the AFC East the last three years, but the Jets have been improving, especially after adding future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. This was a game the Bills had every opportunity to win, especially after Rodgers came out of the game before completing one drive (and now, he will be out for the season; as the Jets learn what the Mets discovered, it’s hard to really count on aging superstars). The Bills couldn’t capitalize, though, and Josh Allen had an all-too-familiar game.
They say “familiarity breeds contempt.” In the case of Josh Allen, though, it’s “familiarity breeds frustration!”
I’m a fan of Allen as a person and as an elite quarterback. His arm strength is second to none, and he has great mobility. He’s built like an old-school fullback who runs like a new-school halfback. He often leads the Bills in rushing yardage. But his decision-making skills still leave room for improvement. Three interceptions and a fumble are not acceptable.
The good news is (after all, this is a positive column) Josh is aware of this problem. As he said after the game, “Same poop emoji, same place, different day.” So, hopefully being aware will translate into better decision-making.
Yes, you have to trust your talent, but not to the extent you try to do too much with that talent. That leads to bad choices. Note: Jordan Whitehead should send Josh a thank-you note, as he picked him off three times.
As frustrating as Monday night’s game was, there are still some positives to take away.
The Bills do have a strong defense, and Von Miller will be back sooner rather than later; this will improve their pass rush. Stefon Diggs played well, which is good, as the Bills need to get him the ball. But they also need other targets to step up.
Might I suggest rookie first-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid? James Cook rushed for 40-plus yards, which was more than Allen. Maybe give him the ball a bit more? Damar Hamlin is back on the roster, and while he didn’t play Monday, he will surely play this season, which is amazing. The Bills do have a lot of talent.
Of course, as stated in a previous column, Miami has an offense that could be elite. The Jets, even without Rodgers, are a formidable team with an elite defense. The division is not an easy one.
Finally, no matter what the results are on the field, I’m going to do my best to enjoy the process. Win or lose week to week, we get to watch football games. And, while I am a Bills fan, I’m also a fan of the game, so just watching these great athletes perform can be rewarding.
For instance, as much as I’m not a Jets fan, I really appreciate Garret Wilson’s touchdown grab. Plus, even though the Bills lost this week, they will have another game next week. In fact, for the next 17 weeks or so, we’ll have football games — and win or lose, it’s going to be interesting.