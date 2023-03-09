ChatGPT continues to be in the news a lot. In many ways, chatbots will someday make as big a difference as the internet did, but that day is still a wee bit away. It’s not as far off as say “warp drive,” but it’s still not ready for prime time.
For one thing, ChatGPT is still running on 2-year-old data. For another, it still makes stuff up. For instance, I asked ChatGPT to tell me about me. Here is what it said:
“John Zakour is an American author and comic writer, best known for his humorous science fiction and mystery novels. He was born in upstate New York in (1959) and currently resides in (Western) New York.
“Zakour began his writing career as a cartoonist, drawing (editorial cartoons for his college newspaper, and later worked as a syndicated political cartoonist) for newspapers in the United States and Canada. He later moved into writing novels and short stories, drawing on his love of science fiction and mystery.
“His most well-known series is the ‘Zachary Nixon Johnson’ series, which follows the adventures of a (genetically engineered) private detective living in a futuristic world. The series has been praised for its humor and inventive world-building, and has been compared to the work of Douglas Adams and Terry Pratchett.
“In addition to his writing, Zakour has also (worked) as a stand-up comedian and radio host, and (has served as a judge for the International Association of Crime Writers’ annual ‘Dagger’ awards).
“Overall, John Zakour is a talented and versatile writer who has made a name for himself with his humorous science fiction and mystery novels. His work is well worth checking out for fans of these genres.”
It all sounds good. However, the words in parentheses are the ones that are just downright wrong.
I was not born in 1959; it was 1957. I don’t consider Geneva to be Western New York, but that could just be me. I never wrote for my college newspaper. I was also never a syndicated political cartoonist. The closest I got was writing some editorial-like stuff for the Geneva Times, the Syracuse Herald and the Democrat and Chronicle. My PI wasn’t genetically engineered; he has a computer wired to his brain. I never worked as a stand-up comedian, but I did write for a bunch of them.
Now for the one that’s waaaaaay off: “has served as a judge for the International Association of Crime Writers’ annual “Dagger” awards.” I have no idea where ChatGPT got that.
It also once said I had won an Arthur C. Clarke Award, which I have never done. Sadly, I never even got a chance to meet the man. I may have had a cartoon published in his magazine or something like that. Maybe that’s how ChatGPT made the connection.
That’s the thing about ChatGPT and its siblings at Google and Bing. They don’t know anything. They just string things together. Often they are correct, but still often enough they are incorrect or sort of correct. In other words, if you are looking for specifics from ChatGPT, you have to take everything they give with lots of grains of salt. You can’t really trust them quite yet.
But here’s the positive spin on this: Chatbots are still in their infancy and are already improving. They will continue to learn and improve until, in the very near future, they will become as useful to us as super google.
Until then, tread carefully. As has been said, “Pioneers take a lot of arrows.”