I’m taking health education graduate classes to expand my brain and my general knowledge. This semester I’m taking a health leadership and ethics class where I read about the Caux principles.
The Caux principles are (I quote from ChatGPT) “a set of ethical business principles developed by a group of international business leaders in 1994, following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. The principles were created to encourage companies to take a more responsible approach to their business practices, and to foster greater cooperation and understanding between different countries and cultures.”
I admit, that’s a lot to digest.
The main principles are:
Respect for human dignity: Businesses should respect the dignity and worth of all individuals, and should promote the development of their employees’ abilities and talents.
Respect for local communities and cultures: Businesses should recognize and respect the diversity of local communities and cultures, and should strive to preserve and promote their unique characteristics.
Respect for the environment: Businesses should recognize their responsibility to protect the environment, and should seek to minimize the environmental impact of their activities.
Respect for intellectual property: Businesses should respect the intellectual property rights of others, and should seek to protect their own intellectual property.
Transparency in business practices: Businesses should be transparent in their business practices, and should provide clear and accurate information about their products and services.
Fair competition: Businesses should compete fairly in the marketplace, and should not engage in practices that are anti-competitive or that harm consumers.
Responsible leadership: Businesses should be led by individuals who are responsible, ethical, and committed to promoting the principles of the Caux principles.
Respect for human rights: Businesses should respect the human rights of all individuals, and should not engage in practices that violate those rights.
In theory these are positive things. I’m a happiness and positive psychology kind of guy. I’m all for these types of things. But, we don’t live in theories; we live in the real world. When reading about the Caux principles, I started to think, no way these would work in real life. After all, the main goal of business is to make a profit. There must be times when ethics and profits collide, a time when businesses need to make a choice between the bottom line and doing what’s right.
Which brings me to the crux of the matter. Can ethics and global economy coexist? Is it possible to do the right thing and make a profit? The cynic in me says, “Nah, no way,” but the optimist in me says, “Well, maybe … ”
The positive vibes here are that some studies show strong corporate social responsibility programs tend to create higher levels of employee satisfaction, lower employee turnover, and stronger reputations in the market — which can mean increased profitability over time, as well as better relationships with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Now, these are the types of things businesses, even ones that put the bottom line first, could take note of!
Once again, these are studies, and often studies and what happens in the real world don’t quite line up. Like Mike Tyson says, “Everybody has a plan ’til they get hit in the face … ”
Still, I like to think that maybe, just maybe, businesses — at least some of them — try to be ethical. I know I try in my writing. Of course, I do write science fiction and humor, and it is kind of my gig to be positive about things. Plus, I’m a Mets fan, and one of our slogans was “Ya Gotta Believe!”
Oh, happy Mom’s Day this weekend!