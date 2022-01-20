I’ve been doing a lot of research lately on the positive power of movement. It seems that movement every day, even simple ones such as getting up from your chair and walking around the house, can be very beneficial. Plus, it’s also useful to get your heart beating faster (of course, if you want to get intense you should get medical approval first). Studies show movement is beneficial for both mental and physical health.
I like to mix in stretches with tai chi and weightlifting, with faster, more strenuous movements throughout the day. The tai chi, stretches and weightlifting are easy to do year-round. The stuff that gets my heart pumping is easy to do in the fall, spring and summer, but winter is much more of a challenge.
I’m not a big fan of winter sports. I tried cross-country skiing, and my mind kept asking me, “John, why are we doing this?” I haven’t touched downhill skiing since high school. I had the disastrous incident where I missed three weeks of ski lessons due to chickenpox; when I got back, the ski instructor was very cute, and I didn’t admit I had no idea what I was doing. Long story short: I ended up at the top of Rocket Run, I fell, my ski got loose and made it down the hill. I walked down.
I never stepped foot on a ski slope after that. I’m also acrophobic.
I could try winter running or cycling, but I would find that about as enjoyable as a trip to the proctologist — which would at least end sooner. I have an indoor bike, but I get bored after about a mile. I do enjoy table tennis, and playing doubles is decent exercise, but since Christmas our ping-pong table has been Olga’s puzzle table.
As regular readers are aware, I love pickleball, but outside games are out of the question right now. We can play inside on weekends, but I’m being extra careful with Covid-19, so I am avoiding crowded indoor areas. While I don’t think I’d get a bad case of Covid, I still want to try to avoid it, as my job is to be funny. It’s a lot harder to be funny when you feel lousy. I know they say humor is born from pain, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with me.
The way my brain (such as it is) functions is to move “fast.” I need to be chasing a ball or hitting something or avoiding being hit by something. I needed a winter solution.
Being a bit of a geek, I’ve always embraced new tech (though, for the life of me, I can’t understand TikTok and Snapchat). So, naturally, I turned to virtual reality to get a real-world workout in the winter. I use an Oculus Quest every day for 20-30 minutes. I play beat saber (where you swing swords at moving objects to a beat). Until recently, I didn’t enjoy beat saber that much, but when they came out with the Lady Gaga music pack, I was hooked. Something about Gaga songs and swinging swords just clicks in my brain. It’s easy for me to get in 20+ minutes and elevate my heart rate.
I also do virtual boxing — all the fun of boxing without the risk of getting hit in the head. I enjoy myself while burning calories.
Even if VR is not your jam, I’m sure you can find something to spark you to move!