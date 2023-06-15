Last week, two of our good friends saw their cat of 12 years die suddenly. This is the first time this couple had a pet, so it’s the first time they’ve experienced a loss of this type.
And man, what a loss it is.
All we could do to console was to offer our support and hope they remember the good times with their furry family member. They may get another cat, but for now the loss still stings at the heart too much. Hopefully, when they are ready, they will get another.
Yes, the loss of a pet really does hurt. But pets help us so much.
They provide unconditional love and affection. They offer a level of companionship and emotional support that is often unparalleled. No matter how our day has been or what challenges we are facing, pets are always there, ready to greet us with wagging tails, purrs, or chirps. Their presence alone can alleviate stress and loneliness, and their unwavering devotion makes us feel appreciated and wanted.
In my case, Daisy pretty much wants me to throw Frisbees to her. But it’s nice to be wanted.
Studies also show (you can google it) that pets promote physical and mental well-being. Interacting with our pets can have a positive impact on our physical health. Walking a dog or playing with a cat can increase our activity levels, which in turn boosts cardiovascular fitness and reduces the risk of various health conditions.
I know I’ve really become a much better Frisbee thrower since we’ve gotten Daisy. Plus, I get a lot of fresh air, as she must catch 60 Frisbees a day. Heck, even just petting a pet releases endorphins, which are known as “feel-good” hormones that can help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. Try it.
Pets can give us a sense of purpose and responsibility. Taking care of a living creature requires commitment and dedication, and this responsibility can instill a sense of structure and routine in our lives. Caring for pets teaches us life skills like empathy, patience, and compassion.
I had a friend once insist that taking care of a pet was “the same as taking care of a child.” It’s not as if you can put a kid in a cage or leave a child alone all morning, but taking care of a pet is still rewarding in its own way — and you won’t have to put it through college.
Pets can create social connections and combat feelings of isolation. Whether you are walking a dog in the park or visiting the veterinarian’s office, pets serve as natural conversation starters.
My conversations usually start with, “You can’t believe what this dog did now!” They provide a common ground and often serve as a bridge between individuals who might not have otherwise crossed paths — and I’m big on common ground. This social support network can be beneficial for people who may be experiencing social anxiety or struggling with building relationships (even though I still find it hard to accept having “support snakes” on a plane!).
Pets’ playful antics, silly behaviors, and unwavering enthusiasm for life are infectious. Watching a cat chase a toy or a dog perform tricks can brighten even the darkest of days. Such as last Tuesday, when we were engulfed in a haze that felt like “Stranger Things.”
A pet’s ability to live in the present moment and find joy in the simplest things shows us the power of mindfulness. That’s why when we lose a pet it hurts so much, although, in my humble option, the gain is worth the price.