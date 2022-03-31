I had very little interest in watching the Oscars. I saw only three of the nominated movies: “Coda,” “King Richard” and “Dune.” I enjoyed all three but didn’t really care if those or any other movies won the Best Picture Oscar. I had more interesting things to do than watch the first three hours of a boring awards ceremony: Write a story, play a video game, play ping-pong with my nephew Felipe. You know, everyday kind of stuff.
I did catch the end of the show to watch Will Smith’s speech for winning best actor in “King Richard,” the story of the Williams sisters and their dad. I was happy to see that he won. I respect Serena and Venus Williams greatly for all they’ve done for tennis and women’s rights and believe they should be members of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.
That said, I couldn’t understand why Will Smith was so apologetic and emotional. After his talk I was confused by Amy Schumer’s joke, “Did I miss anything?” I just wrote that off as bad Oscars humor. It wasn’t until the next day that I found out what had happened.
Just moments before winning his first Oscar, Smith slapped “the heck” out of Oscars host Chris Rock for making a really bad joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Jada, Smith’s wife, has a disorder that causes her to lose her hair. At first, Will laughed off the joke politely, but once he saw Jada’s reaction he got up and slapped Rock across the face. It was the slap seen by millions.
After returning to his seat Will went on a profane verbal rampage.
Rock, while not apologizing, regained his composure and finished his presentation.
As a husband and father, I totally understand wanting to defend your loved one’s honor. However, I still can’t justify a slap in the face over a joke. Yes, it was a bad joke (biggest crimes being you don’t pick on a person’s physical appearance, especially over something they can’t control, plus it wasn’t funny …) Yes, there are rare times when you must respond with violence. But a bad joke isn’t one of those times; it sets a dangerous precedent. I believe Smith’s verbal response was much more justified and would have been sufficient.
What’s the positive spin on this besides making a boring Oscars less boring? Well, for one, Will Smith did apologize, saying violence wasn’t the answer. Also, despite the bad joke, Rock did respond like a professional, finishing his job and then refusing to press charges. Stars are simply humans who get more press and, as humans, they are bound to make mistakes.
The internet, of course, exploded, taking sides over who was right or wrong because that’s what the internet does. Maybe we can all learn that this was one of life’s many gray areas where there is no right or wrong side? Both men could have handled things better, and after the event they seemed to understand this. Perhaps we all can consider that for many situations there are many ways we can choose to act and respond?
Often, there are no true right or wrong answers, just choices we make. Hopefully, we learn from our poorer choices and understand that somebody else making a choice we don’t agree with doesn’t make them a bad person or our enemy. It just makes them human.