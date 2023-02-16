Last week, a friend posted on Facebook that after watching how the City Council members treat each other, they felt like moving away from Geneva. I felt bad and hoped they would stay. I also pointed out that it’s not just Geneva; this is a nationwide problem, and it has been for a long time.
Back in the ’90s, Newt Gingrich thought Republicans weren’t getting the stuff they wanted because they were being too nice. Thus began the loud era of insult, us-vs.-them politics. The rise of social media and more and more biased new sources have just made it worse and worse.
A week ago, an FLT headline had our congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, saying stuff like “the country is in crisis … Biden’s presidency has been a disaster … ” She pretty much said any good things happening are not because of Biden and all the bad things are because of Biden.
I’m sure the congresswoman is a good person and, quite frankly, she was just doing part of her job — which, in these days of living in an echo chamber, has become “make the other side look bad and our side look great.” I readily admit that if the power was reversed and our president was a Republican and a Democratic congressional representative was interviewed, they would be blasting the president no matter what they said and praising their party.
To quote an ex-president, “SAD … ”
To me, the president has more of an effect on the mood or psyche of the country rather than the economy or most other matters. The president is the image the U.S. projects to the world. Biden may be boring, but he’s not boorish, which to me is a plus.
Biden is not the second coming of Washington, Lincoln, FDR or even either of the Adamses. His State of the Union speech was not a speech you would have heard on the “West Wing” TV show. One hundred years from now there won’t be a play called, “Biden the Musical.”
I would love for both parties to run new blood for president in 2024. Still, Biden’s speech wasn’t that bad. I joked on Facebook he’s doing well considering he stayed up past his bedtime.
As the speech went on, he actually reacted to the hecklers in the crowd. His “lots of luck explaining it” quote was obviously an ad lib — and dead on.
Yes, being a Democrat, I too am biased (note: although I have written a joke for a losing GOP presidential candidate, as I’m also a capitalist …).
Yes, there are a lot of problems in the country. We need a much better immigration system. We need to address the fact that this country is reliant on immigrant workers to feed the country, yet still find ways to tighten the flow of drugs across the border. Of course, we also need to reduce the demand for drugs on this side of the border.
We have rising gun violence, global warming, and we need to discover ways to keep people employed in a future world of chatbots. Plus, apparently there are a bunch of spy UFOs over the country that we just noticed. These are all complicated problems that won’t be solved with rhetoric and theatrics.
It would be nice if we could get back to some basic decency and treat those that don’t agree with our politics as people we disagree with, not mortal enemies.
Do I have answers to any of these problems? Nope. No one person can solve these problems. The only way we ever will is to figure out how to work together.