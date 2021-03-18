As I sit here writing this story, I also am living it. I’m leaving a note to myself and also asking Siri to remind me to: “Pick up Olga at 4:50.” This is because of something I really messed up two weeks ago. My wife, Olga, teaches on the Cornell campus on Thursdays and Fridays. On those days she takes the bus that goes to and from the Geneva and Ithaca campuses. I drop her off and pick her up at the bus stop. Two weeks ago (when it was WAY cold) she texted me, “Leaving Ithaca now, we will be in Geneva at 4:50.”
I thought, “Great she is on the way. I’m sure she will text a confirmation when she is closer to home.” Sharper minded readers are now thinking, “Oh my, you are messing up big time.”
I, being not so sharp, sat down and started writing, because that’s what I do. I figured my phone would beep me when that text from my wife arrived. Time passed with no beep. 5:05 rolled around. I thought. “Oh, I better go wait for the bus.”
You probably see where this is going.
I got to the bus stop and was greeted by my now very cold wife who had been waiting outside for a while. Turns out for some reason her cell phone doesn’t get good reception in certain parts of the city. She was unable to text me, and quite frankly, she didn’t think she needed to since she had told me, “I’ll be there at 4:50.”
Pulling up — and having a keen grasp of the obvious — I could tell my wife was a cold and very unhappy camper. I know our brains are wired to be defensive about making mistakes. We have egos that make it hard to admit we are wrong. We also have confirmation biases that make us much more willing to believe information that supports our beliefs is good information. We see this a lot from both sides of the aisle in politics. While this sort of single mindedness may have served us well as hunter-gatherers, it often does not work to our advantage in a modern society, especially when dealing with our partners.
My first instinct was to come up with reasons why this was not my fault: the dog made me play with her; I was on the phone; I was in the writing zone; I thought I saw a UFO. Or to defend my tardiness or shift the blame by saying, “You never called to confirm.” Instead, I fought back those urges and went with, “I messed up!” Then I assured her it would not happen again. Hence, the reason I now always have Siri remind me.
Once I forced down my ego and admitted my mistake I actually felt better. Not only that, but Olga smiled and forgave me. Which made me feel even better. It turned out admitting I screwed up was a win-win.
We’re all human and we’re all going to mess up now and then — some of us more often than others. Instead of denying our mistakes, we are better served by admitting to them and learning from them. Not only do we feel better but those around us feel better. That makes our small part of the world a more positive place.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.