There’s certainly a lot of positive power in humor. That’s why I really appreciate and enjoy the Progressive Insurance commercials where the expert “Dr. Rick” helps prevent new homeowners from becoming their parents. If you haven’t seen this series of commercials, it basically entails Dr. Rick teaching old-acting young people how not to act like their parents. My favorite line is when he addresses his students and says, “If you printed out directions to get here today, you’re in the right place.”
The series is not only funny it’s often dead on (which I believe makes it funnier). Like other bad examples in the commercial, I often find myself sighing when I sit. I’ve been known to use my speaker phone in public (I can’t hear that well when I put the phone to my ear). I can’t say QUINOA. But I am an older adult, so this is to be expected. I accept my age and my quirks. But unlike the people on the commercial I can easily open and edit a pdf file. I admit that’s not a big brag.
That being said, as a happiness guy I do have a couple of other issues with this series. There are two things they mock that actually (in my opinion) aren’t really that bad. One, Dr. Rick tells his students, “The waitress doesn’t need to know your name.” And while I completely admit this is true, it actually doesn’t hurt if the waitress or waiter does know your name. One happiness technique is to make small talk with strangers. I know it doesn’t sound like that would be useful. All through school they say, “Don’t talk to strangers …” And yes, when you’re a kid, that’s wise, but when you’re an adult, it turns out talking to strangers can make you and them both feel better.
Another bone I have to pick is when Doc Rick criticizes a student for helping another driver pull out of a spot. This really hit home because my dad would do this; I also find myself doing it. The kind of ironic thing is I’m not a great at backing into a parking space, yet I am pretty good at helping others. I guess it’s true: Those who can’t do, direct.
Going back to practicing what I preach. I had assignments to talk to a stranger and to do something nice for a total stranger. At first, I thought, “These are going to be weird and I may not do them.” But then I found myself talking to a stranger in the Newark airport. They were in line behind me at one of the restaurants and I just started chatting with them. Nothing special just about the weather, the joys of flying and if they were a Mets or Yankees fan. Turned out they were a Phillies fan but talking to them still made me feel better. So, I bought them their meal. They were really pleased. I also felt better. I admit that’s more anecdotal than scientific but science also backs this up with studies. Google it if you wish.
My point here is, yes those Dr. Rick commercials are quite funny, but you shouldn’t always trust an actor playing a doctor on TV. Heck, you shouldn’t totally trust me either. I’m just some guy who took a bunch of classes and writes jokes for a living. But try talking to strangers and maybe even help them to see how it makes you feel; I think you’ll find that when we communicate and cooperate we feel better!