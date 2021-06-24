I know some people probably groaned just reading the headline. They are probably saying, “OMG, how can those groan worthy gags be useful at all?”
Well, sit down, buckle in, and I’ll tell you.
I learned a long time ago that having a sense of humor and telling “dad jokes” or making funny plays on words can go a long way to calming a situation or helping lighten the mood.
My first experience with this was back in college. At the student union a cute blond girl (who was in my anatomy class) caught my eye and I went over to talk to her. After chatting for awhile, the girl’s friend said to me, “Aren’t those books getting heavy?”
I replied, “Nope, they’re the same weight they’ve always been.”
The girl I was trying to impress cracked up and invited me back to her room to, well, let’s call it “study.” I learned you can get a lot done with humor, which is probably why I became a humor writer.
Once I became a dad, I, of course, embraced dad jokes. I like to think I was telling dad jokes since before they were trendy. I started silly dad jokes to my son before he could even talk. (I also did a sumo papa walk that cracked him up.) By the time he was 4 I was telling him jokes like, “Why is seven the scariest number? Because seven eight nine.” Which he laughed at but not as much as sumo dad. I told a LOT of silly jokes to my son. In fact, once he summed up his parents this way: “Mommy goes to work and works hard. Daddy is funny and cooks.” A very accurate statement, if ever there was one.
This week after telling a terrible dad joke to my nephew I got thinking, “Why do I and so many dads seem to relish in telling bad jokes and puns?” Luckily science also wondered the same thing and has some theories and ideas on the positive impact of humor and dad jokes. A few studies show that humor can help relieve tension and stress. When you tell a joke — even a bad one (which dad jokes are by definition) — you still may get a laugh or a pity chuckle out of your audience. This creates a bond between the joke teller and the joke receiver. We’re humans, we’re pack animals, we like to make bonds.
Looking at dad jokes there’s not a lot of research but there is some. According to Dr. Robert Pierce at the University of Rochester, “Fostering a sense of humor and playfulness while parenting may also help children learn to cope with everyday trauma of growing up.” (That’s from the WSJ.) Dr. Pierce also believes that, “Fathers want to connect in ways that can’t be misconstrued as sexual in nature or deemed aggressive.” Which makes dad jokes an ideal way to communicate and build bonds with kids since dad jokes, “tend to be calming and not angry, and are simple enough that anyone, even a little kid, can understand.”
Calming, humor and making connections are all positive things. So, there you have it those groan inducing dad jokes are a good thing!
I will end with a bad dad joke:
Q: What do you call a lollipop that plays soccer?
A: A sucker player.
Feel free to send me your own dad jokes. You’ll be helping to make the world a better place.