There’s a famous saying that reads: Practice makes perfect.
I’m going to add a saying of my own: Perfect doesn’t always, or for that matter even usually, bring happiness.
Here’s the catch with perfection, it’s nearly impossible to achieve in this ever-changing world. Sure, perfection might be obtainable in the short term. You score an easy 100 on that math or spelling or driving test. You have that one perfect shot or smash to the corner. A pitcher throws a perfect game. (As of this writing there have been only 23 perfect Major League baseball games over 150 years and over 200,000 games.) There have never been two perfect games in a row.
Perfect in life is rare and fleeting at best.
Now some of you might be saying, “Yeah well, we can strive for perfection and that leads to a better performance. Right?”
To which I respond. “Ah, I don’t think that correlates. I’d also guess that pushing for perfection can have a negative effect on your happiness. And if that’s the case, what do you gain from always pushing for perfection?”
Truthfully, I’m shooting from the hip here. I’ve never read much about the effects of striving for perfection on happiness. Most of my course work and reading has been about positive techniques you can use to increase happiness. Yet, using my “keen observational skills” I’ve noticed a lot of people who I would call perfectionists or at least perfectionist adjacent while being very successful and yet just don’t seem especially happy. In fact many of these people appear to be more stressed and have more anxiety than less conventionally successful people.
A quick perusal of literature shows my hunch seems to be supported by the data. Striving for perfection has many negative effects which can include: increased stress, anxiety, IBS, high blood pressure, nail biting, and hair loss. The list goes on. A little stress and anxiety may be good now and then as it can push you to get something done. A little adrenaline or noradrenaline spike can be useful. But too much stress and anxiety isn’t good for anybody.
Okay, this is a positive column so now time for some positive hints.
To quote a famous Disney earworm, “Let it go!”
Yep, that’s my positive hint for this week. When working on a job or project don’t push for perfection push toward really good or even great, but be prepared to accept “Well, that’s good enough.” I had no problem doing this as an undergrad, especially with the courses I had to take but didn’t really care about. As a friend said, “C’s get degrees.” Yet, this didn’t come easily for me at least when it came to my writing. I used to “mind edit” my old published novels each time I read them. My brain would read a word or sentence and say, “Oh, I need to change that.” Which is pretty much impossible with print books. (Hint to future writers: Never ask your publisher if they will edit and republish your book. This is not well received.) I had to learn to let it go and accept some things just won’t be perfect
To me the key to having a fulfilling career and also being happy is pretty simple: Find your passion. Make it your job and show up every day and put in the work. If you are doing what you love, it’s never really that much work. (Yeah that sounds like a commercial but it’s true.)
