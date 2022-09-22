I’ve been asked to go to a university to talk to its students about humor and comedy writing. This university has a very famous humor writer and producer who they are also inviting to come and speak at the same time. I told them, “If you get (other person’s name) to come, I’d love be on a panel with them. After all, they are way more famous than I am.”
To put it in perspective, this person has had dozens of TV shows produced. I might have sold dozens of books, but TV shows pay way better. Side note: I’ve had four movies/shows optioned, but nothing has ever gotten past the pilot state. This person makes a LOT more money than I do. When I told that to the person recruiting me to come talk, they said, “Perhaps, but you are happier than they are.”
Out of curiosity, I googled the person in question. I learned they are a perfectionist and, despite all of their success, they haven’t been happy with their amazing body of work. Nothing was ever good enough.
It seems when you are a perfectionist you tend to go harder on yourself, thus making it more difficult for you to be happy. A quick look at peer-reviewed publications shows there is a lot of data that seems to support this. While quickly scrolling through one study called “Perfectionism-The Bane of Happiness,” it seems that striving for perfection in a world that is chaotic and variable does hinder a person’s happiness — and that’s putting it mildly.
Thinking back a couple of decades ago, I once had a bit of this. My first big novel, “The Plutonium Blonde,” came out in 2001. It was well received. It made it as high as No. 738 on Amazon, which was cool. Yet, whenever I would reread the book, I would always notice a phrase or two that I really wanted to rewrite. Of course, once a book is out in the world it’s an expensive endeavor to reprint it — and, of course, my publisher would never even entertain the idea. It’s never a good thing when your publisher laughs at you. Still I wanted my (and Larry Ganem’s) first novel to be perfect.
Then, I started taking human behavior and happiness classes. I learned if something you are doing doesn’t make you happier, then you should stop doing it. Also, we all tend to go harder on ourselves than we would a friend or a family member. Which led me to two habits I now have.
First, I treat myself like I would a friend. I give myself a break and realize that I’m not perfect and I’m going to make mistakes, but that is OK. We learn from mistakes. I also learned that sometimes “good enough” is much better than trying to perfect something that just can’t be perfected.
My father used to say, “It takes two people to do a job, one to do the work and another to say that’s enough, stop now.” I finally see what my father was talking about. The man certainly wasn’t perfect, but I totally understand now that you don’t need perfection in life. In fact, you’re much happier without it.