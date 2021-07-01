If you’re a pet owner I’m sure this week’s column won’t be anything new or earth-shattering to you. Being honest I doubt my columns are ever really earth-shattering, life-changing reads. I do hope they are fun and informative and maybe make you smile and improve your day or life a little.
But I digress. Today’s column is on (as I bet you can tell from the headline) how pets have such a positive effect on our lives.
Though I am a gag/sci fi writer who LITERALLY writes jokes and makes stuff up for a living, I’m not making this up. There is science to support it. There are health benefits from living with a pet. According to the CDC, studies have shown benefits from the bond between people and their pet pals include: lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Having a pet also decreases loneliness. On the flip side it increases the chances to exercise and opportunities for socialization.
I don’t really have much evidence about the medical claims. But I can attest to the improvements in exercise, social opportunities, and the companionship. We have an English Shepard named Daisy. English Shepherds are meant to be working dogs, they can hunt, fetch and herd. Oh, and they love to be heard. Here’s a typical conversation between Daisy and me.
I will be sitting at my computer writing away. Daisy comes up to me and puts her head on my knee.
“John, I’ve noticed you’ve been sitting there working away.”
“Yes, Daisy, very observant.”
Daisy looks out the window and points with her nose. “You know it’s a nice day out, right?”
“Yes, I can see out the window also.”
Daisy pokes me in the stomach with her nose. “I can’t help but notice that you might benefit from a little fresh air and exercise. I know you’re not as young as you used to be. But how about a nice walk?”
“Yeah, that sounds like a good idea, girl!”
Daisy gets excited. “Great! I love it when you listen to me! After the walk can we throw some Frisbees? Not a lot, maybe thirty or forty.”
“I got an idea. Let’s walk to the field and throw Frisbees there!”
Daisy smiles. “You know John, I always think mommy and my brother Jay are the smart ones in the family, but once in a while you have a good idea!”
“Ah, thanks, Daisy.”
My point here is Daisy proves to be both good company and good exercise. Plus while walking to the field, we get to interact with our neighbors. Daisy and I always feel better in many ways after a walk. So yes, pets can add a lot to our lives. They were an especially big help during lockdown. Not only did Daisy keep my wife and me busy and give us an excuse to leave the house, she also gave us someone else to “talk to.” This is the reason many people sought out pets during the peak of COVID. Which I totally get.
The thing is now that we’re opening and heading back into the world a lot of people who had “lockdown pets” don’t have time for these pets. Therefore, a lot of these pets are now looking for good homes. If you don’t have a pet, now could be a good time to find one and improve your and their lives.