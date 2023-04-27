The brain has two ways of processing thinking: fast and slow. By understanding and embracing both types of thinking, we can use a more balanced and effective approach to problem-solving, decision-making, and life itself.
Fast thinking, also known as System 1, is an automatic and intuitive process. Our brains rely on this type of thinking for quick, everyday decisions like identifying a familiar face or reacting to an imminent danger. “Is that a lion in the bush that wants to eat me?”
Fast thinking has been vital to our survival and yields instant results. However, it can also lead to just plain wrong assumptions, bias, and impulsive actions, as our brains attempt to quickly process complex information based on limited data or previous experiences. Evolution has taught us to take the quick way out. Using a Star Trek reference, it’s the Captain Kirk part of the brain, the “think fast and react, do what it takes to survive” part.
In contrast, slow thinking, or System 2, is a more deliberate, reflective, and analytical way of thinking. To use another Star Trek reference, this is our brain’s Mr. Spock. his type of thinking enables us to analyze a situation, consider different perspectives, and come to a logical conclusion.
While slow thinking can be hard and time-consuming, it helps us make more thoughtful and rational decisions. It involves a deeper understanding of the problem.
As humans, we naturally gravitate toward fast thinking because it requires less mental effort and allows us to quickly adapt to new situations. “Don’t think too long if it’s a lion in the bush. Just run, fool!” Plus, quite, frankly the default mold is easier, the path of least effort. Yet a lot of the fast thinking is rooted in a part of the brain that was important for the first millions of years of human existence, yet not so much now. Therefore, it’s important to understand that slow thinking is necessary, and we need to teach ourselves to switch gears when needed.
By combining both types of thinking, we can reap the rewards of each and become our own super cool Star Trek character.
For instance, fast thinking is ideal dealing with time-sensitive or familiar situations that require immediate responses, such as deciding whether to brake or swerve when an obstacle suddenly appears on the road. On the other hand, slow thinking is better suited to complex or unfamiliar situations that require thoughtful consideration, like deciding whether to invest in bitcoin.
Where there are a whole bunch of things to consider — financial risk, market trends, and all sorts of new terms and regulations to deal with — using slow thinking allows us to consider these things more thoroughly and make more informed decisions.
This is where mindfulness and self-awareness can come into play. By being present and aware of our thoughts, we can recognize when we’re relying too heavily on one type of thinking and consciously switch gears when needed. It’s also helpful to expose ourselves to new ideas, experiences, and perspectives, as this broadens our understanding of the world and trains our brain to adapt to different situations.
Today’s takeaway: While our brains are wired to prefer fast thinking, it is important to recognize and harness both slow and fast thinking. By using both cognitive styles, we can make better decisions, navigate complex situations, and hopefully lead long and happier lives.
By the way, some of these sentences were written by ChatGPT-4, while others were written by me.