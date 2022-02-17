A couple of weeks ago we discovered that a soaking-wet dog sitting and rolling on an unmade bed is not a good thing. To get rid of the “wet dog” smell we needed to remove all the sheets on top of our mattress. We also removed the mattress cover for the first time in a LONG time.
We quickly determined that our memory foam mattress that we bought more than a dozen years ago was near shot. Parts of it were literally falling apart and chipping off. It was time for a visit to the mattress store. Once there, and as we sat on new mattresses, it became obvious that, “Wow, our mattress does not feel nearly as good as these.” We really did need a new one.
Since we were buying a new mattress anyhow, I suggested that maybe we should get an adjustable split queen. After all, Olga and I have slightly different sleeping habits. I like to sit up in bed and write, play word games, and send texts to friends. I might also watch a show or two or three (yes, I know blue light is bad for us … but I get enjoyment out of these things).
Quite frankly, the split queen is perfect for us. The problem was our old bed had storage shelves built into the old bed frame. That meant we would lose some storage space, which meant figuring out what we needed and what we didn’t.
Over the years I have acquired a lot of pieces of clothing that I wore once or never at all, but I didn’t get rid of them because, “Well, ya never know.” Whenever I go to a conference or a convention, people are always giving T-shirts, to which my mind says, “Oh, if it’s free, it must be good.” Not only did I have a lot of T-shirts, most of them were less than pristine. You can generally tell the age of my sweatshirts from the number of spots on any given shirt. I believe I get a spot on a shirt about every five times I wear one.
Once I became a full-time writer, I also became “Captain Sweatpants.” I pretty much lived in sweatpants. Apparently, I collected 1-3 new pairs a year. I had enough to wear a new pair every day for a month, yet I only use my three favorites.
In the 25 years we’ve been in our house my weight has changed from 185 to up to 245. I now sit at 219 and dropping. I also lift more weights than I ever did, so my body size is, well, different. A lot what I have amassed just wouldn’t fit ever again. It was time for a change.
I tried on everything and then classified each piece as keep, donate, or trash. By the time I finished I had about a third less clothing, but I felt three times better. Something about looking at empty spaces on my once-packed shelves and drawers did bring me joy and a feeling of “job well done” (it’s good to give yourself a pat on the back now and then). Once the warm weather comes, I will do the same with my shorts collection.
On a side note, the good people at the Center of Concern were extremely helpful with our donation of clothing and old toys. They come highly recommended.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.