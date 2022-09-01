We’ve been seeing a lot about virtual reality on TV lately, mainly in commercials.
First, we have the anti-VR commercials that show VR is just for nerds. There’s the one commercial where the nerd is bundling his insurance in the meta-verse. You can’t do this and there’s no need to do this.
The one that really bugs me is the car commercial (I think it’s BMW) where the one guy is playing a VR game with his buddy. He takes off his VR set and tells his buddy, “Man you gotta see this.” The buddy puts on the VR headset and the first guy’s girlfriend comes into the room and gives him a come-hither look. The voice over goes something like, “Go driving our fancy car because that’s where all the real action is!” The guy gets up, leaves his friend, and goes driving, apparently having a wonderful time frolicking in water and stuff.
This commercial fails to recognize a few things: It’s rude leaving your friend without telling them, the price of gas is crazy, and buying a new car is pretty darn expensive. Plus, this isn’t an either-or, the-lady-or-the-tiger-type of choice. You can do both.
Then there are the pro-VR commercials by Meta, who we know better as Facebook. Meta bought the VR technology that used to be (and I still call) the Oculus. According to Meta’s new ads, we’ll all be able to meet and greet and compete in this vast meta-verse where you don’t have to go there to be there. I’m not sure if that’s their motto, but it should be.
The point is, Meta and Zuckerberg envisioned this near future where everybody who’s anybody gets together in the Meta-verse and does “things.” Your avatar will interact with everybody else’s avatar, and it will almost be just like being there.
I have a few problems with this. First, the tech in place is nowhere near ready to simulate real human interaction. There is no good smell or taste of VR yet. And, touch is very limited. Plus, there’s the obvious social issues of humans needing real contact with real humans.
The sci-fi writer in me does see a role for the meta-verse in the future, but I see it as more of a communication/gaming tool than this paradigm-shifting thing.
For instance, VR is quite good for getting in 20-200 minutes of cardio-exercise. You can box with an avatar without risking concussion. You still can’t lift weights or do traditional strength training, but VR games like Beat Saber (moving and slashing to music) make working out fun as you pump up your heart rate.
With VR, watching certain sports like basketball makes you feel like you’re on the floor next to the players, which is quite a kick. The tech is limited still, but it has great potential.
VR can also be used for some social interaction, as you and hundreds of people can gather to watch a movie. I find this distracting, but I can see how it could be helpful for certain people.
Along more serious lines, VR has helped people overcome (or learn to deal with) their fears. VR can simulate heights and driving and other situations that people could have issues with. Cows produce more milk when wearing relaxing VR headsets. VR can be used for relaxation and meditation in humans, as it helps your mind find its happy place where you slow down your breath and just relax.
Quite frankly, we could all benefit from breathing and relaxing a bit more.