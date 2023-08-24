OK, this week I decided to write something a bit different and much lighter than the last couple of weeks. I’m going to talk about the positiveness of Taylor Swift.
Interestingly enough, even though I do look at this as a fun piece, I am sure someone will take offense because, as Taylor says, “haters going to hate” — but I’m still going to stress the positive here.
Taylor and her latest Eras tour has been a boon to whatever city she shows up in, selling out their largest stadiums for days at a time. With the number of fans visiting the city and the revenue generated, it’s like having a Super Bowl for multiple days. Some estimates say this tour has added $5 billion to the U.S. economy. Yes, Taylor is certainly benefiting greatly from these concerts, but that’s kind of how capitalism works.
The cool thing here is Taylor gives back to her employees and to the communities she brings her tour to. For instance, she just paid her employees $55 million in bonuses. Even more impressive (at least to me) are the donations her organization is making to food banks in and around the cities where she performs. The donations are private but, by all accounts, are quite significant. One food bank estimated her donation alone allows them to feed hundreds of thousands of people. Plus, the fact that she is giving money to food banks has shed attention on the growing food shortage problem. Ideally, her legion of followers also will start donating as well.
Speaking of those fans, Taylor seems to sincerely like them. She has been known to invite them over to her house to just hang out. This seems like it would be a terrible idea (for Taylor), but once again, by all accounts, the fans and Taylor love the interaction. She’s been known to surprise fans with gifts, respond to their messages, and invite them to exclusive listening sessions before album releases. If a fan invites Taylor to her wedding shower, there is a chance (albeit a small one) that she will show up.
For the longest time, Taylor kept her political views to herself. Now, she is willing to use her soapbox to express her views at the risk of alienating some of her more conservative fans. I know others will say, “Entertainers aren’t qualified to talk about politics,” but I would counter that in today’s world there is a very fine line between entertainment and politics. Heck, some of our recent politicians have included an actor in chimp movies, a reality show host, a terminator, Dirty Harry, Gopher from the “Love Boat,” and half of Hall and Oates.
Taylor started writing songs professionally at 13, and it shows that she’s really put in her 10,000 hours. I must confess I took her writing for granted until “All Too Well” popped up in my AirPods while I was hitting my punching bag. I heard, “You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath … ” Wow, so simple yet so strong and direct — and to the point. I stopped punching and listened closer to the entire song, repeating it a few times. I realized what a fantastic piece of writing it was (I think even Jake Gyllenhaal must appreciate it). Exploring more of her catalog has convinced me that she is an elite-level writer.
I grew up listening to the words of Dylan, McCartney, Lennon, Jagger, Simon, and Carole King. I believe Taylor will someday (perhaps very soon) be thought of as a top 10 all-time songwriter.