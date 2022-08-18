This is an edited remix (i.e. repeat of an earlier “Positive Vibes” due to the fact that my wife and I spent the early part of the week helping our son move from Buffalo to Albany).
There’s certainly a lot of positive power in humor. That’s why I really appreciate and enjoy the Progressive Insurance commercials where the expert “Dr. Rick” helps prevent new homeowners from becoming their parents. If you haven’t seen this series of commercials, it basically entails Dr. Rick teaching old-acting young people how not to act like their parents. My favorite line is when he addresses his students and says, “If you printed out directions to get here today, you’re in the right place.”
As a happiness guy, though, I do have a couple of other issues with this series. There are two things they mock that actually, in my opinion, aren’t really that bad.
One, Dr. Rick tells his students, “The waitress doesn’t need to know you name.” While I completely admit this is true, it actually doesn’t hurt if the waitress or waiter does know your name. One happiness technique is to make small talk with strangers. I know it doesn’t sound like that would be useful. All through school they say, “Don’t talk to strangers … ” And yes, when you’re a kid, that’s wise. However, when you are an adult, it turns out talking to strangers can make you and them both feel better.
In another part, Dr. Rick criticizes a parent for helping a driver pull out of a spot. This really hit home because my dad would do this; I also find myself doing it. The kind of ironic thing is I’m not great at reversing into a parking space, yet I am pretty good at helping others. I guess it’s true about those who can’t do direct. But, getting back to the point, this type of behavior is useful and helpful. Plus, it makes us feel better.
Going back to practicing what I preach: I had assignments to talk to a stranger and to do something nice for a total stranger. At first I thought, these are going to be weird and I may not do them, but then I found myself talking to a stranger in the Newark (N.J.) airport. They were in line behind me at one of the restaurants; I just started chatting with them. Nothing special, just about the weather, the joys of flying, and if they were a Mets or Yankees fan. Turned out they were a Phillies fan, but talking to them still made me feel better. So, I bought them their meal. They were really pleased. I also felt better.
I admit that’s more anecdotal than scientific, but science also backs this up with studies (google it if you wish).
My point here is, yes, those Dr. Rick commercials are quite funny, but you shouldn’t always trust an actor playing a doctor on TV. Heck, you shouldn’t totally trust me, either. I’m just some guy who took a bunch of classes and writes jokes for a living. But try talking to strangers, and maybe even helping them, to see how it makes you feel and I think you’ll find that when we communicate and cooperate, we feel better!