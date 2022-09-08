Last weekend I heard a story about how, in the early 1990s, Newt Gingrich thought the GOP was being too polite and needed to stop compromising. Thus, triggering the era of political nastiness that we find ourselves in today.
Compromise has become a four-letter word (and it’s not love), and both sides treat each other like mortal enemies instead of two sides of the same coin. I was going to talk about how bad that is for the country and world and stuff, but then figured, “Nah, that’s above the scope of my knowledge and this column for a local paper.” Plus, I want to stress the positive; hence the title of this column.
So, I was wrong. Which leads me into what this is going to be about, the positive power of admitting you are wrong.
I gotta start by saying, being a stubborn male, I have in the past had a hard time admitting, “I was wrong” — not like (warning: I’m about to age myself) Fonzie on “Happy Days,” when he literally couldn’t say, “I was wrong” ... but close. Before it was possible to use Google to mostly fact-check things, I spent hours with my college mates arguing that the spelling rule was, “i before e except after z.” I also once argued (and I admit this is ridiculous) that Andre the Giant, Bruce Lee, and I could beat up any three people in the world, my logic being Andre and Bruce could take on any three people. That was before the internet, and I learned that there was a person Andre didn’t think he could take one on one. That person was Haku (Google him). So, I was wrong there.
Once, when I was coaching softball, a player asked, “Why can’t I play more?” I responded, “Because you’re not that good.” Yes, I really said that. It took me years to realize that was wrong, and I did later apologize. Let’s put it this way: There were many times in my life when I wouldn’t or couldn’t admit I was wrong.
Even a few years ago, somebody would show me something to refute something I said and I would do all sorts of mental judo to justify how what I said was correct under certain circumstances (hey, maybe I should have gone into politics).
For example, we bought this new refrigerator that has an alarm that goes off when the door isn’t closed properly. The thing is, the alarm doesn’t work if the door is closed but not tightly, which still can cause problems. There is one member of our household (spoiler: it’s me) who has this tendency to not close the door tightly. When it was pointed out to me, I used to make all sorts of excuses, like “It’s closed tight enough the alarm didn’t go off,” “Daisy, did it,” “In my defense I was cooking a delicious meal so you can’t blame me for not noticing,” or “Wait the door is slightly ajar? Are you sure?”
Finally, after taking many hours of happiness and positive psychology training I learned that it feels good to admit your mistakes and learn from them.
Now, on the rare occasion when I don’t close the door tightly and it’s nicely pointed out to me, I say, “My bad. I will try to be more observant in the future.” Not only do I feel better, but so do my wife and Daisy. Daisy really hates it when I blame her for my mistakes.