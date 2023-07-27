I remember back in the old days, when video rental stores were a thing. They had a phrase, “Be Kind, Rewind.”
I’d like to make that phrase popular again. Only, I’d want to simplify it to, “Let’s Be Kind.”
In today’s always-online world of 24-7 newscasts that are often more opinion than facts, it is easy to lose sight of the importance of treating each other with compassion and empathy. You know, kindness. We forget that we can disagree with someone and still be kind to them.
Kindness is a good thing. It encompasses benevolence, understanding, and genuine concern for others’ well-being. Small acts of kindness, like a friendly “hello” or holding a door for somebody, can make a difference in your day and theirs. These kind gestures create a ripple effect that spreads positivity, uplifting you and the recipient. It’s a win-win.
In a society that often emphasizes “what’s in it for me,” kindness reminds us of our interconnectedness and how we all do share some common ground.
Research suggests that being kind and receiving kindness can have lasting benefits for mental and physical health alike. Being kind triggers the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which contribute to feelings of happiness and well-being. Plus, doing kind things has been linked to reduced stress, improved mood, and increased overall life satisfaction. So, cultivating kindness can create a healthier and happier society for all.
When we choose to be kind, we create spaces where people feel safe, valued, and appreciated. This can promote a sense of belonging and inclusivity, enabling communities to thrive in harmony. This can also show us that just because we’re different doesn’t mean we can’t get along.
Kindness involves active listening and empathy, seeking to understand the struggles and experiences of others, without judgment. By acknowledging and validating each other’s emotions and perspectives, we can build deeper connections and cultivate a sense of unity. Kindness creates a dialogue that leads to both personal growth and the discovery of common ground with others.
Being sharp, you probably see a pattern here.
In our pursuit of kindness, it’s important to remember to be kind to yourself. Often, we can be overly critical of ourselves, leading to negative self-talk and a sense of unworthiness. Practicing self-kindness involves treating oneself with the same care and compassion as we would offer to a friend in need. By practicing self-compassion, we can better care for ourselves and, in turn, be more generous and understanding toward others.
I’m not even close to being a religious scholar. Heck, I’m not religious at all. But I do know that a large portion of the U.S. population reports to be Christian; therefore, they believe in Christ and his teachings. Right? I mean the man’s name is in the title of the religion. I’m pretty sure he was a proponent of helping others, feeding the poor, healing the sick, turning the other cheek, and spreading kindness.
Look, I’m not saying “What Would Jesus Do” here. After all, that sets the bar pretty darn high. I’m just suggesting that we all try to treat each other a little better. If we do that, it could have a really positive effect on the world around us.