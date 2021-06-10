We humans tend to go easier on other people than we do ourselves.
For instance, let’s go back to the spring of 1979. My team is playing in the SUNY Potsdam softball intramural playoffs. It’s a 2-2 tie with one out in the bottom of the seventh. I’m on deck, my teammate who we will call CB lined a shot into the gap between center field and left. CB tore around the bases losing his cap — and almost his shorts — and slid into third with a triple. I walked to the plate smiling and thinking, “We’ve got this in the bag. All I need to do is hit a fly ball to right and CB will cruise in.” I was always good for a fly ball to right. I strolled up to the plate. I tapped my bat on the plate, shaking off the dirt. I look up to see CB racing down the third base line. I step to the side. CB slides into home.
CB yells, “Yahoo! I stole home we won!” (Please note: “Yahoo” was not the actual word he used.)
The umpire held up a thumb and said, “You’re out.”
CB’s mouth dropped open. The word, “Why …” ran down his lips.
I said, “Dude, this is slow-pitch softball. You can’t steal bases. You can’t even lead off.”
CB was devastated. I patted him on the back and said, “Dude, it’s just a game. We can still win this.” We didn’t. We lost in the next inning. The point is I totally laughed off what CB did.
The next year, we’re in the playoffs again. It’s a high blue sky, bright sunny day. We are now up 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh. The other team has the bases loaded and two out. I’m playing a deep rover as their cleanup batter, a big bruiser of a grad student, was up. He swings and hits a sizzling line drive right at me. I smile and think to myself, “Game over we’ve just won.” I flipped down my shades. I lifted my mitt ... and watched the ball fly over my head. We lost 4-3.
For the longest time I couldn’t forget about that play. Here’s the catch: I’m pretty sure I’m the only person in the world who remembers that play. Okay, maybe the guy who hit the ball does too because it was quite the shot. I don’t think any of my old teammates remember because 1) they are all old now, 2) most of them didn’t think I had a chance to catch it, and 3) it really was no big deal in the scheme of things. Yet for the longest time I kept replaying that play in my brain. I would have dreams about it. Worse yet I no longer felt comfortable in the outfield.
A couple of years ago, while taking one of my positive psych courses, I learned about how important it is to treat yourself like you would a friend who screwed up. You’d go easy on them. It’s important to go easy on yourself, also. I forgave myself for messing. I now look at the fly ball as the moment I learned this: Never count on a catch before you make it, and really, misjudging a fly some 40 years ago was no big deal. Pretty sure I’d be right where I am today if I caught the ball. Which is good because I’m happy where I am at! My mind is ready to go back to the outfield! Of course, my legs not so much.