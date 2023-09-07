OK, I gotta say this column was inspired by something negative: as of this writing, there is an ongoing battle between Spectrum and Disney that has caused ESPN and other Disney-owned channels to be removed from Spectrum — at least for now.
This is a battle between a huge company and a super-huge company where the ones who lose are the little people like you and me. The ones that pay a more-than-fair price to be able to watch sports like the U.S. Open and the upcoming Bills game on ESPN. But, instead of ranting about the greed of all this, I decided to turn to positivity and write, with help from ChatGPT, the advantages of giving.
I decided to combine with ChatGPT for fun by asking it to write these next few paragraphs in the voice of author John Zakour. Which it did. I was fairly impressed so I figured I would share …
“Hey there, folks! Today, we’re going to dive deep into a topic that’s close to my heart, the awesome power of giving. Giving isn’t just some feel-good notion; it’s a total game-changer in life, and let me tell you why.
“In a world where it often feels like everyone’s out for themselves, giving is the ultimate curveball. It’s like a superhero move that’s within reach of every one of us. Giving, my friends, is the very essence of being human. It’s a reminder that we’re all in this wild ride together.
“When you give, you’re saying, ‘Hey, I care about you, fellow human!’ It’s a high-five to empathy, compassion, and plain old kindness. It’s that warm, fuzzy feeling you get deep down in your gut when you know you’ve made someone’s day a little brighter.
“Giving isn’t just about handing out cash or donating old clothes (though those are totally cool too). It’s about making connections, forging bonds, and spreading positivity like confetti at a parade. Research even backs me up on this — being generous can make you happier, lower your stress levels, and just generally make you feel like a rock star.
“But it’s not just about personal perks — giving keeps the wheels of society turning. It’s the glue that holds communities together and helps us weather life’s storms. When we give, we’re stepping up to tackle important issues and build a world where everyone gets a fair shot. Especially in times of crisis, it’s our generosity that can light the way through the darkest of tunnels.
“Let’s not forget about the kiddos. Teaching them the importance of giving isn’t just about raising do-gooders (although that’s pretty cool too). It’s about passing the torch of kindness to future generations. By showing our kids the ropes of generosity, we’re setting them up to be the real heroes of tomorrow.
“But wait, there’s more! Giving isn’t just about cold, hard cash. It’s about giving your time, knowledge, and a shoulder to lean on. Listening to a friend’s troubles, mentoring a colleague, or sharing your wisdom – these are all acts of giving that can change lives in ways we might not even realize.
“In a world where “me, me, me” seems to be the theme song, it’s easy to forget the importance of giving. But my friends, giving isn’t a chore – it’s a thrill. It’s a chance to make a difference, no matter how small, and remind ourselves that we’re all in this cosmic rollercoaster together.”
JZ note: I think, all in all, ChatGPT did a good job. It’s a bit more gung-ho than I am, and not as funny, but it hit all the right notes.