One happiness hack of mine: Each night, before going to sleep, I write down (or think about) something new or interesting I learned that day. So, for the last few years I’ve been concentrating on learning something new every day.
Sometimes I have to look up a new fact. Like, I google for interesting facts and get something like, “Mosquitoes kill more humans than any other creature.”
Some days I read articles online and learn stuff like spinal taps sometimes cause migraine headaches five days after the procedure — which happened to New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. To cure that type of migraine, they use a procedure called an epidural blood patch where (this is via Wikipedia) autologous blood is used in order to close one or more holes in the dura mater of the spinal cord. Which is kind of neat.
In other interesting health news, yesterday I discovered there are now multi-cancer early detection blood tests coming that use DNA to detect 50-60 different cancers before a patient has any symptoms. If this pans out, it could be a real game-changer.
Of course, there are days when I learn something new or realize something without searching at all. The knowledge just kind of clubs me over the head.
Last week, our niece who is going to vet school in Costa Rica came to visit us. To “entertain” her, we took her to a friend’s dairy farm. Her face lit up as we walked grounds that were filled with literally thousands of cows of all sizes and ages.
I learned a couple things here. First off, the difference between a steer and bull is that the bull still has its “man parts.” Steers don’t. I might have known this at one time in my life but mentally blocked it out. I also learned the reason why cows in Costa Rica have horns and the ones here don’t is the cows here are treated with a horn-stopping paste.
This was also one of those fun times when I had an “aha moment,” when I suddenly learned something I really should have known.
First, some history. Back when my sister was taking her test to get into kindergarten, she was asked, “Where does milk come from?” She replied, “The store.” It said a lot about my sister, but was correct in a way. However, I thought, silly child, cows give us milk. Pretty much everybody knows that.
Which brings me back to the present day and what I didn’t know. We are walking throughout the farm; I notice there is a lot of attention being given to pregnant cows and those giving birth. I believe they even kept the cows who were old enough to become pregnant for the first time together. My little brain got thinking, “Wow, they care a lot about cows being pregnant here. Do they need more cows? They seem to have a lot already.”
That’s when the aha moment hit me. I said, out loud, “OMG, cows are mammals. They can’t lactate until they’ve given birth or are really close to having to give birth.” I felt very proud about FINALLY figuring that out.
Everybody just looked at me and nodded. Even the cows nodded.
My takeaway: We are never too old to learn, and learning stuff can make us feel better.