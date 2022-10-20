A couple of weeks ago I had a head cold I couldn’t shake. To be cautious, I went to one of the local medical centers to be tested and checked out. When the nurse swabbed my nose for the test I was so stuffy the swab didn’t work. The nurse apologized for the inconvenience. But I told her, “Hey, no problem. I should have blown my nose before you did this. I should have known better. You have a tough job, especially these days.”
The nurse smiled and said it was nice that I was a patient patient because these days, many aren’t. In fact, many can be downright mean (I’m paraphrasing, but you get the idea). I noted that times are hard with covid, a war in Europe, high prices, and now we are in the flu season, but that still doesn’t give people reason to be rude.
Being near the election, I have seen ads for the Democratic and Republican candidates. All have been laced with far more negative comments about why you shouldn’t vote for their opponent than why you should vote for them. I know these are appeals to emotions, as emotions can often overwhelm actually thinking about a problem. These techniques do bring in votes. But what toll does this take on the psyche of the country?
While I don’t believe politicians have a lot of control over the price of gas or the economy, I do believe they can help set our attitudes on how we think about life in general. In other words, politicians, especially powerful ones like presidents, can have a powerful effect on the mood of the country.
Quite frankly, our last two presidents haven’t exactly been mood lifters. Trump fired up some of the population and tried to be upbeat once or twice, but the bottom line was Trump cared about Trump, and everything that wasn’t Trump was bad.
As for Biden, he was a fun meme when he was VP, and he tries, sort of, to be upbeat and positive, but he’s terrible at it. For example, a couple of days ago he drops the Armageddon line. Not the reassurance the world is looking for. And neither of them really made much of an effort to work with the other side.
The two major political parties in this country don’t play well with each other. It’s like they represent two different countries instead of realizing we’re still more alike than we are different.
As much as I’d like to see our politicians work together, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. Since the only person you can ever control is yourself, I figure that’s the place to start.
I always try to be patient and polite and helpful, and now I am extra conscious about putting in the effort. People that disagree with me aren’t wrong; they just have a different perspective (except for those who like pineapple on pizza — that is wrong — but I still like those people.) I’ve found when I treat somebody nice, they will treat me if not nice, at least better. Plus, treating somebody else nice will always make YOU feel better.
There is a lot of data that shows that the “helpers high” is a real thing. Doing nice things for others raises your serotonin levels, which help create a feeling of happiness and well-being. When you feel better, you make the world around you better. And really, that’s all any of us can do.