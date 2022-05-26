OK, I gotta admit this is something I never thought I’d be writing about.
While I always appreciated Pete Davidson’s humor and life story, I never thought it would be the topic for a “Positive Vibes” column. Plus, this being a local column, I always try to have a regional spin on my stories. But this is a kind of local story, as I came up with the idea while standing in the check-out line in Wegmans (yes, I use the human-run checkout line, as I prefer humans to computers — which, I admit, is weird for a sci-fi writer).
I digress, though. While in that line I saw Pete Davidson and his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, on the cover of a magazine or two. I didn’t pay them much mind until the people in front of me started commenting.
“I don’t get it? Why do women find him attractive?” one asked.
“Beats me. Before Kardashian he used to date Ariana Grande. She’s also way out of his league!” the other replied.
“He’s always dating beautiful models or actresses!” the first one said.
I stopped paying attention after that, but as a guy who also married way out of his league, I got to thinking, “What is the positive appeal of Pete Davidson?”
I’ve been a comedy writer even longer than I’ve been a sci-fi writer, so I know a lot of people in the business. I figured surely one or two of them must know Pete Davidson. Sure enough, a couple contacts responded. They told me that Pete is actually a sincerely nice guy. Yes, he has issues, but who doesn’t (his father was a first responder killed on 9/11; that would leave scars on anybody). My friends told me that whenever Pete sees them he goes out of his way to say hi and talk to them. Being nice is certainly an appealing human trait.
I did a bit more less personal digging via google. More of Pete’s appeal is that he treats his mother with respect. Yes, he makes jokes about her or his relationship to her, but it’s very clear that he does love her. He bought her a house. Even though he did live in that house for a while also, as he said (and I’m paraphrasing), “If I’m going to spend that kind of money on a house you can bet I’m going to be living there too.”
Which brings me to another point: He has a great sense of self-deprecating humor and wit. When you look at studies on what non-physical traits woman find attractive, humor is high on the list.
In his exit speech from “Saturday Night Live,” he summed up things well with this quote: “I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was. And now everybody knows I’m White because I became hugely successful while barely showing up for work. Look at me now. I’m aging like an old banana.” I found it funny and truthful.
He’s also a talented guy,. Hs impression of our disgraced ex-governor is spot-on in a comical way.
Finally, in Pete’s own words, he said, and I paraphrase, “When I’m with a woman I like to make her feel special.” I find those to be pretty good words of advice.