A couple of the relaxation and happiness courses I took really stressed the idea of getting away from those glowing cubes we all seem to be so attached to. There are numerous studies where the data seems to suggest that spending time away from your phone can be beneficial. Many studies recommend, at the very least, to not have any screen time for 1-2 hours before going to bed.
If you wish to see for yourself, just google “what are the benefits of reducing screen time.” You will be bombarded with a host of benefits that include, but are not limited to: improved sleep and focus, increased productivity, and less eye strain. If you want to get more exact you can append “before bed” to your query. You will learn how blue light from phones and tablets is detrimental to our eyes and even appears to compromise REM sleep.
Well, I must admit, while I’ve known about this for years I kind of ignored the advice. My phone is my nighttime sleep tool. I use it to “calm down.” Each night before I go to bed I play Wordle and one or two other mind games. I look at sports scores. I send evening texts to close friends. I did buy a pair of special glasses to help filter the blue light, but that was my only concession.
But then I had an event. I let a family member borrow my phone to watch a 20-minute video. During those 20 minutes, I literally felt like something was missing in my brain. I checked my phone that wasn’t with me at least twice. I felt naked or at least under-dressed. Once I got my phone back, I breathed a sigh of relief. Of course, I also realize that maybe, just maybe, I should take a bit of time off from my phone.
I decided to spend a day without my phone, watch, or any of my iPads. I would still use my computer, because I need to work and it’s not attached to my body, so I can’t have it with me 24/7.
I embarked on a day of not carrying a couple of computers around with me. I basically went back to the early ‘90s. At first, I felt a bit like I was on “Gilligan’s Island” with “no phone, no lights, no motor car.” OK, that may be an overreaction, but you get my drift.
Of course, the hardest time was “library time,” where I use my phone to read news and maybe play euchre. But I replaced the phone with something called a book, a graphic novel,“Marvel Civil War” (yes, it was a book before the movie). Outside of that, I didn’t miss my phone that much. Sure, I went to check my texts a few times in the morning, but once my brain figured out I had no phone, that slowed down. At night, I read a book about Paul McCartney’s lyrics.
My results: I seemed to have slept better that night. I certainly had less “vivid/weird” dreams, and I believe that’s a good thing. I also felt more rested in the morning. That could very well have been a placebo effect.
Still, whatever the cause, it did seem to help. If nothing else, the experiment showed me it is possible to survive without my phone.