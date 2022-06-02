I thought of this week’s column during Memorial Day. After all, I think of Memorial Day as a day of remembering all the brave souls who fought for our country, not just the ones who paid the ultimate price.
Of course, my memories turn to my dad.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II, my father was one of the many young Americans who enlisted in the Armed Forces. Dad was only 17, but he tricked his father into signing his enlistment papers for the Marines. Next thing Dad knew he was shipped off for training in Hawaii. He enjoyed the weather and his time in Hawaii. I remember him fondly recalling the food there, saying how well the Marines fed him. Not only that, but while there he met his old buddy from Geneva, Tony Cannuli. The two got to hang out before they received their assignments.
Being a Marine sharpshooter, Dad’s first active assignment was Okinawa. The catch, of course, was the Japanese controlled it.
So, at the age of 17, my dad was thrust into one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of the Pacific War. In fact, Dad would turn 18 on June 9, 1945, while in combat. By the time the fighting was over, 95,000 Japanese troops and 20,195 American troops were killed. All for an island that is 463 square miles.
Dad never liked to talk much about those days. He would always “joke” that “the Marines would capture the land, and then all the Army had to do was hold it. Which they didn’t always do, so the Marines would have to go back.” That’s all he would say about combat. Later in life he did admit that he shot people and that he’d never felt the same after that, but he did what he did to keep his buddies safe.
I can’t imagine how hard that had to be.
To reward Dad for his time in Okinawa, the Marines next sent him to China. Not actually sure what his duties were there, as China was not officially in the war. Interestingly enough, although he got through Okinawa unhurt (physically at least), he came down with hepatitis in China (from eating the biggest head of lettuce he had ever seen — which was because, at the time, the Chinese used human fertilizer).
When the Marines were done with him, they got him back to Buffalo, but he was on his own getting home to Geneva. He always felt a little perturbed about that. But, like a fellow Marine told him, “Hey, you got a thumb.”
As terrible an experience the war had to be for my dad, it did make him the man he was. Was he perfect? Of course not. I do believe he tried to make up for the horror of war by treating everybody well. He was a guy who would do anything for anyone, from driving up to Potsdam in a terrible snowstorm to pick me up after my car broke down, to lending a neighbor his mower. He’d literally give you the shirt off his back.
He also always made it clear that he would not let me go to Vietnam during that war. I got lucky: That war ended just before I turned 18.
Of course, I also got lucky having Dad as my dad. He’s gone now, but the positive memories remain.