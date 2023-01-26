I have a guest writing for this week’s column.
If you been paying attention, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. ChatGPT is a highly interactive and intelligent chat program. It’s still in its infancy, but it’s very good at putting facts and information together in a format that is easy for humans to read — so good, in fact, that some schools and colleges have banned students from using it.
Some people think this is the future, where very few humans have writing skills. Instead, we will have bots writing for us. Others say, “If you can’t out-write an algorithm, you shouldn’t be writing.”
I asked it to write a column for me. The following is all computer- and AI-generated:
Being positive is a crucial aspect of leading a happy and fulfilled life. It can have a profound impact on one’s mental, emotional and physical well-being. Positive thinking can help to reduce stress, improve mental and physical health, increase resilience, and foster better relationships.
Positive thinking can lead to better mental health. A positive outlook can help to reduce stress and anxiety, which can lead to better mental health outcomes. Research has shown that positive thinking can help to reduce the risk of depression, lower stress levels, and improve overall well-being. When people are feeling positive, they tend to have more energy and motivation, which can help them to be more productive and efficient.
Positive thinking also has a positive impact on physical health. Research has shown that a positive attitude can help to improve immune function, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Positive thinking can also help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Positive thinking can also help to improve sleep quality, which is essential for overall health and well-being.
Being positive can also help to increase resilience. Resilience is the ability to cope with difficult situations and bounce back from setbacks. Positive thinking can help to increase resilience by providing a more optimistic outlook. When people are feeling positive, they tend to be more resilient to stress, which can help to reduce the risk of burnout and improve overall well-being.
Positive thinking can also help to foster better relationships. People who are positive tend to be more open and friendly, which can help to build better relationships. Positive thinking can also help to improve communication skills, which are essential for building and maintaining healthy relationships. Positive thinking can also help to reduce the risk of conflict and improve overall relationship satisfaction.
In conclusion, being positive is vital to leading a happy and fulfilled life. Positive thinking can help to reduce stress, improve mental and physical health, increase resilience, and foster …
Now we’re back to me, the human. All in all, ChatGpt did a nice job. It hit a lot of the main points.
However, it was a bit redundant for my tastes. It also didn’t complete its conclusion at the very end, but that’s just a glitch. I don’t think this has the pizzazz I write with, but I could be biased.
Being the curious sort, I also asked if ChatGpt could tell jokes. It texted it could. I asked it to write me 10 jokes. I’m happy to report eight of them were just rehashes of jokes you can google. The other two were a mishmash of other jokes. It tried to make funny but didn’t. My joke-writing career is safe — at least for now.
Overall I think ChatGpt can be a very useful research tool. Will it replace humans someday? Maybe for some mundane things. But other times, you just can’t beat the human touch.