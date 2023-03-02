I’ve touched on this subject before, but it’s important to note from a happiness and productivity standpoint it can be beneficial to end each day by briefly thinking about what happened that day and jotting down a couple of things to do the next day.
We as humans tend to remember the bad things that go on in the day rather than the good things. This is because, as a famous psychologist said, “we are programmed to survive but not to be happy.” It kind of makes sense, because for the vast majority of millions of years on Earth humans weren’t the apex predators. Even with weapons like spears, bows, and arrows, we needed to work together to take down the more challenging beasts (which also hearkens at least partially to why humans are pack animals).
Therefore, we humans need to work on our happiness.
It’s not something that comes easily to a large percentage of us. In fact, we are far more likely to notice and remember the bad things that happen. Complicating matters are social media and mass media; they love concentrating on the bad news and, often, blowing things out of proportion. That’s why a new media catchphrase has become, “Now this is going to upset or rile you up.” It’s how they pique our interest and get us to keep tuning in.
It’s not for our good. It’s for the good of their ratings and their profits.
So, most of us need to commit some effort during the day to working on being happy. The first thing we can do is, now and then, remember to breathe. Yeah, I’ve said this before, but it’s way amazing how often we can forget to breathe. It’s also amazing what one or two deep breaths from the belly can do to refresh the brain and your spirit. They used to stress this during doing my judo days, but I didn’t take it seriously enough. I was young and even more foolish than I am now. Now that I’ve switched to tai chi, I appreciate the breath more.
Another thing that you can do that is simple and effective (that I also used to think was silly) is, at the end of the day, record a couple of things that went well during the day. This causes your mind to focus on the positive and remember that good things do happen throughout the day.
Last night, I wrote: Mets win, ribs for dinner and a new sponsor for my Facebook page. Nothing complicated, but just thinking of these made me feel better. You can do this on paper, or on your phone, or however you want. There are a lot of free apps around that help you. I use HappyFeed.
One other quick tip you can do each night to make your next day go a little smoother is to write out two or three things to get done the next day. Once again, you can use apps or paper or even write them on your hand.
For Tuesday, I wrote finishing my article (which I am doing now), do research on Key Performance Indicators (which I will do later), and get the car inspected, which I did this morning (thanks to the guys at J-March). It’s a little thing but helpful.
And, when it comes to happiness, the little things can go a long way.