Compromise has gotten a bad rap in some sectors. You’ve probably heard the statement, “When you compromise, nobody gets what they want.” Sure, there are times when, yes, compromising can be bad.
If you make compromises on building materials to save money, then compromise may lead to trouble (see that condo in Florida that sank), but, quite frankly, the ability to compromise is how modern civilized societies get things done. When you are a mature adult, you realize you can’t get everything you want.
The lack of compromise has kept American politics pretty much stuck in neutral. Since compromise is seen as a four-letter word, it’s nearly impossible for both parties to get anything done unless one party controls the White House and both parts of Congress so that party can ram its agenda through — which may work for awhile, but, inevitably, control will shift to the other side, and they’ll spend all their time undoing what their rivals did.
Do the math. This doesn’t work.
Closer to home, the Geneva City Council is so split I’ve seen pro wrestling matches with less drama and vitriol, making it harder for Geneva to get stuff done.
What’s the solution? Well, first, I’m not that smart. I don’t offer solutions, only suggestions for another possible way of proceeding. I note that society tends to do better when we all look for common ground, beliefs and ideas we all share. If we look a little deeper and are flexible we see that often our mutual goals aren’t THAT different. It’s a framing issue. Instead of wanting “my side to win at all costs,” look at it like, “how can we make this better for both sides?”
Which brings me to something near to my heart, the baseball lockout. Here, the owners of Major League Baseball teams locked out their players in order to prevent those players from striking over their contract negotiations. The owners’ excuse was to prevent the loss of games. Of course, the owners didn’t offer a deal for weeks, and both sides remain entrenched as they want to “win” the negotiations. In these types of win-at-all-cost deals, there are no winners, only losers — in this case, especially the fans.
Last week, the owners canceled games. The two sides remain divided over numbers: minimum salary, luxury tax, and a pool of money for younger players. While players and owners (who are pretty much guaranteed profits, win or lose) argue, the game suffers; making matters worse is that they are bickering over numbers instead of finding ways to make the game more exciting and shorter.
This entire situation could be solved if they met in the middle. Owners want a minimum salary of $700,000, players want $725,000, so meet at $710,000. Owners offer a player pool of $30 million, players want $80 million, so meet at $50 million. And so on.
The players get paid again, the owners get profits from games again, and the fans get baseball again.
Does anybody get everything they want? No, of course not. That’s not how life works.
Note: This was written on Tuesday so I do hope the lockout is over by the time you read this.