Despite having only three letters, “Yes” can be a very powerful and positive word. Obviously, it has a positive meaning as by saying “Yes” you are almost always agreeing to something or agreeing to do something. So that alone can have a nice positive effect on you.
And “Yes” can be very powerful when you say it to something you initially felt like saying “No” or “No way!” or “Absolutely not” to. Just don’t go too crazy.
For instance, I have an assistant, and they are, let’s say, a bit more outgoing than I am. If they said, “Hey John, I got a great idea. Let’s get a gang together and go rob Fort Knox.”
To that I would have to respond, “Nah, let’s try to think of a more productive way of using our time. After all, Fort Knox is heavily guarded. I’m pretty sure I’d be the slowest member of our team and therefore the one most likely to get caught. Furthermore, gold bullion are heavy and nearly impossible to move on the open market. My back is not as young as it used to be. Not to mention that it would be, well, breaking the law.”
Truthfully the list would go on and on. Instead, I would suggest we try to do something else out of my usual comfort zone. For instance, maybe go to a one-act play that lasts four hours in a room with no air conditioning. Still out of my comfort zone but no risk of me breaking the law or breaking any bones carrying gold bullion.
In fact, I did do something like this for this assistant. I have a bad case of acrophobia. I really am scared of heights. Yet I went to one of their plays where I had to walk up a fire escape to get there and then sit in a crowded dark room to watch an obscure/artsy play. Turns out I not only felt proud about braving the fire escape, I really enjoyed the play.
That is the power of saying “Yes.” I pushed myself to do two things I wouldn’t normally do and felt much better about it. The reason why I am writing about this is to encourage you, the reader, to say “yes” to something you would initially not be inclined to agreeing to.
It can have a lot of positive effects. For instance, not only did I feel proud and confident in myself for facing my phobia by climbing an open air, outdoor staircase, I also was entertained and educated by the play. I learn that I like plays and I believe I learned a fact about the early 1900s. Plus going to that play put me into an environment with a whole host of people that I normally wouldn’t hang out with. Which was cool. We are social animals and it’s always nice to meet new members of our species. Furthermore, the next time I had to climb up exposed outdoor steps, I thought back to the play and easily (well more or less) handled the stairs with confidence and grace.
So yes, more often than not it’s good to say “Yes.” It can get you out of your comfort zone and believe it or not that can be quite rewarding. (Note: If that assistant next says, “Hey, let’s get tattoos,” I will politely decline. Not that I have anything against tattoos but with my super dry skin it’s just a look or feel that will not work for me. Though maybe I’d say yes to a rub-on ...)