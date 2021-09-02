Things are a bit crazy now to say the least. The United States has ended (mostly) its involvement in its longest war. To be blunt, though, there was no good way out of that mess, but we certainly could have done things better.
If that wasn’t enough of a kick to the country’s soul the Delta variant of COVID is storming through the South and causing mayhem everywhere else. There is a nasty debate raging on masks and vaccinations. Like I have stated before I am pro both. But like I also have stated the only person any of us have control over is our own self.
Therefore, today I am going to write about happy things. They obviously are slanted to my opinions and likes since this is my column. But I do believe a lot of these things that bring me happiness are shared by others.
• Family: Both by blood and marriage and those we’ve chosen to become family (my pickleball daughters know who they are as do my doctor daughters from my classes.) This summer has been extra special as — due to members being vaccinated — our family from Colorado, Costa Rica, California, and Lexington, Mass. have been able to visit and fill up our pickleball court. Of course, my wife Olga is always the calm, stabilizing force in my life. Our son Jay and I are constantly agonizing about the Mets via texts. It’s not easy being a Mets fan but sharing my frustration with my son makes it a little easier.
• Pets: They bring us joy, give us exercise and are loyal and patient. They give unconditional love. Except of course for our dog, Daisy. She is by far the smartest dog we’ve ever had. She can identify toys and objects by name. She has a vocabulary larger than mine. But with the intelligence and energy comes her insistence that we almost always play with her. She’s never seen a ball or a Frisbee that she didn’t want to chase. We must earn her love. Yet, she is truly a part of our family pack, the part that keeps us hopping.
• Movement: If you watch Ted Lasso, one of the players loves to say, “Football is life!” But to be more accurate I like to think “getting up and moving is life.” If I’m feeling a little down, doing some tai chi or hitting a pickleball around will always lift my spirits. As will lifting weights or punching my bag. With those two I just have to remember that I am 63 not 36 and must limit myself.
• Naps and proper sleep: Remember when we didn’t want to take naps as kids? We were dumb. We didn’t appreciate the benefits and reset you get from even just a 20-minute nap. In today’s world, naps are highly underrated but quite refreshing. I recommend them to everybody especially Daisy.
• Food: Both essential and uplifting. As you can plainly see by my waistline I LIKE to eat. Which in the proper amounts is good. Yet, I tend to have the very primal “Me see food ... me eat food” reaction especially since I work next to my kitchen. Yet, with the help of my wife, two nieces (Nati and Vivi) and son I am working on curbing that. That’s why family is number one on my list. They help me be a better me.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic, “Working Daze,” which has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. His “Positive Vibes” column runs every Thursday. Contact him at johnzakour@gmail.com.