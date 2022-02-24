Well, pretty much every study in the world agrees that spending too much time on social media isn’t good for happiness. In fact, some studies even suggest that your happiness my be inversely proportional to the amount of time you spend on social media. Yale’s happiness expert, Dr. Laurie Santos, tells students one of the surest ways to raise their happiness level is to completely get off social media. (BTW, Dr. Laurie teaches The Science of Well-Being on Coursera. So far, she’s had over 3 million students. It’s a very enjoyable and informative class.)
I definitely see a lot of negativity on social media. Like they say, “Never read the comments section.” Quite frankly, I’ve even made negative comments myself on social media. Lord knows when I wrote and tweeted for “Mad” magazine and others, I made several jokes about our last two presidents and our last governor (actually the jokes pretty much write themselves). Plus, I do consider that “punching up.” But yeah, negativity is still negativity.
Social media makes it very easy for us all to live in an echo chamber as we all tend to post stuff we agree with. This causes the algorithms to show us more stuff we agree with. Which conditions us to look for more stuff we agree with. We’re not sheep, we’re Pavlov’s dogs. We get manipulated into forgetting there are many sides to most issues. Also, social media gives us a skewed look into other people’s lives. As most people only post “their best selves.” You look at them and say, “OMG they are so much cooler than I am.”
So, I took a week off.
During that week, instead of spending down time on social media I let my mind wander and come up with ideas ... and gags ... and thoughts. Though thoughts may be too strong of a word. I came up with such “gems” as:
• If information is power than what is misinformation? Which became a gag.
• Is data always plural? What’s the singular of data? The answer datum.
• What did people drink in the morning before coffee? The answer, tea. But what did people drink before that? The answer most likely is wine or mead.
• Why is Wordle so popular? Why didn’t I invent Wordle? That led me to coming up with a different educated guessing game that I pitched to an app company I write for.
Last Friday, however, I had to break my silence after watching “Peacemaker” on HBO Max. I posted something like, “Wow, Peacemaker is so good! This is what superhero shows should be.” I longed for that positive bonding from other like-minded fans of the show. (It really is an excellently written show; I highly recommend it if you can stomach the uber violence). That got me thinking: I decided I will still use and post to social media but I will TRY to post positive things.
After all, social media can be a positive information source. Need a plumber? Ask social media. Can’t choose between two restaurants on Yelp? Ask your friends on social media which ones they prefer. Hear a loud BOOM? Ask social media if anybody knows what the heck that was. Something to sell? Post it on socials. That’s going to be my new MO, I will stay on social media but focus on the positive sides.
Next week: the pros and cons of TikTok and giving everybody their 15 seconds of fame. Unless of course I change my mind.