Over the last week Russia launched a totally unjustified attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine. This invasion certainly wasn’t a big surprise; after all, U.S. intelligence actually acted intelligently by tracking the Russian troop movements, even predicting the false-flag operation that Putin would use to justify this attack.
But something can be shocking even if it’s not a surprise. Clearly, Putin wants the world to pay attention to him — and sadly, it’s working.
There’s an old song by Edwin Starr that goes, “War! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” I can’t really argue with that. While war may cause faster innovation in some areas — Napoleon’s scientists developed preservation techniques so his troops could store food for longer periods of time, and plastic was developed quicker because of the war effort — but these innovations eventually would have happened without all the damages associated with war.
My father was a combat veteran who fought in Okinawa. He never spoke much of his time there, but when he did, he made it very clear he hated it. He certainly was never the same after that. How could he be? He was determined to do anything in his power to keep me out of Vietnam.
I can’t find anything positive about war itself. It’s cold, needlessly brutal, and ugly. But I can find solace and positivity in how the people have responded to this war. I’ve worked for a game company in the Ukraine and think of many of those people as friends, really tough friends. I’ve texted with them briefly, as the internet is still working (they always told me how Ukraine had superior internet to the United States as they don’t spend billions on their military; yes, I know it’s kind of ironic now). But these folks who were game designers and writers and artists a week ago are ready to fight for their country. They could have fled but chose to stay.
The Russian people themselves have reacted remarkably too. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a camera after winning a match. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev said, “By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many countries … It’s just not easy to hear all this news.”
Closer to home I have a dear friend who is a Russian hypnotist. She is now living in San Diego with her husband, children and her mom. She and her mother are heartbroken by the war, saying that moves like this are going to send Russia backward. Complicating matters, they also have relatives in Ukraine who are, of course, scared to leave their homes. The Russian people, at least those who can get actual information, care a great deal about their brothers and sisters in Ukraine. This is shown by the antiwar protests across Russia.
Another positive note: It’s been a long time since Europe, and pretty much most of the world, has been so united against anything. While China’s response has been tepid at best, they still made it clear they prefer negotiation over bombing.
Yes, war is a terrible thing, but at least the people of the world, so far, are reacting as positively as they can.