Today’s Positive Vibes is going to be a little like a previous Positive Vibes. I’m going to talk about bridging the gap that appears between different political ideologies.
I’m not a political scientist so I can only give a VERY ROUGH description of the ideological gap:
• Republicans want less government control, which they see as more freedom.
• Democrats would like to see more government programs, which they feel creates more equality.
I readily admit these are very broad descriptions that offer up a whole lot of gray areas. But in my humble opinion, I think they sum things up from a true layman’s perspective.
These two seemingly competing objectives are played on by the media quite basically to advance their own agendas and revenue. The right-leaning media says, “The Left are silly twits.” The left-leaning media says, “The Right are big bozos.” I’m paraphrasing there. But you get the idea.
Here’s the catch: Frankly, when push comes to shove (I was going to use another phrase there but it wouldn’t have been PG), none of this stuff matters as much as the media (myself included) tries to make us think it does.
We all, despite our political views, still share like 99.9% of the same DNA. In fact, only 1.5 to 7.0 percent of our DNA is uniquely human. Sure, we all are unique due to some genetic mixing and environment effects, but we aren’t really all that different. It is my understanding humans haven’t changed that much in 300,000 years since homo sapiens first appeared.
Any genetic anthropologists out there, please feel free to correct me. I took only one anthropology class in college and that was because I walked by the classroom, and it was loaded with good-looking women. I decided on the spot to take the class. (Side note: This also is where I decided I could be a comedy writer as the professor, an “off-beat” bearded man who wore tie-dyed shirts, one day forgot what he was going to say. And I said, “Looks like somebody had too many drugs in the ‘60s!” The class laughed. He agreed. A mere 30 years later I was putting words into Bart Simpson’s mouth.)
But I digress. My point is we’re not all that different. Instead of calling the other side names (which aren’t nearly as witty as we think) or calling the other side ignorant, let’s try thinking about why that side thinks the way they do.
If you are pro-vaccine and somebody says, “I’m not sure about the vaccine …” instead of shouting, “Have you seen anybody with smallpox or polio or whooping cough lately?” ask, “What are your concerns?” Then take it from there. Give them the reasons why you got the vaccine. Don’t tell them why they should get it.
Or say somebody says, “I believe everybody in the most powerful country in the world should have access to free medical care,” don’t scream, “You socialist fool!” Instead try, “Why do you think that will be beneficial to society? How would you fund that?” Then try to see what beliefs you do share. I do believe most of us want society to be better.
Let’s try to understand each other and find some common ground. Note: If you can’t find political common ground look for sports teams, favorite foods, music, movies, princess bride quotes, those clowns in Congress ... and if all else fails, the weather.